Editorial: Disney Caves To Liberal Gender Ideologues, Will No Longer Say ‘Boys’ Or ‘Girls’ In Parks

Disney will no longer be using the phrase “boys and girls” or “ladies and gentlemen” to address guests at the company’s parks.

“Hello, everyone,” or “Hello, friends,” will be the new greeting used by Disney, according to the company’s Diversity and Inclusion manager Vivian Ware, who announced the change during a conference call obtained by Christopher F. Rufo and posted Tuesday to Twitter.

“We no longer say, ‘Ladies and Gentlemen, boys and girls.’ We’ve provided training for all of our cast members in relation to that, so now they know its ‘Hello, everyone’ or ‘Hello, friends,” Ward said on the call, before noting that recorded messages used by the park are also in the process of being changed. Park goers will also be referred to as “dreamers of all ages” by all public-facing employees of the company.

“We don’t want to just assume because someone might be, in our interpretation, may be presenting as female, that they may not want to be called ‘princess,’” Ward continued, “So let’s think differently about how do we really engage with our guests in a meaningful and inclusive wat that makes it magical and memorable for everyone.”

Just last week, Disney announced that it planned to start making more gay content for children, presumably in reaction to Florida’s parental rights legislation. (RELATED: Disney Blacklisted Displaced American Workers)

“We know the moment requires urgency – and words are not enough, so we are taking some actions right now,” Disney CEO Bob Chapek said.

“When you have companies that have made a fortune off being family-friendly and catering to families and young kids, they should understand that parents of young kids do not want this injected into their kid’s kindergarten classroom. …” Republican Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis said in an epic video tirade against the organization, “If that’s the hill they’re [Disney] gonna die on, how do they possibly explain lining their pockets with their relationship from the Communist Party of China?”

Walt Disney, the founder of the global institution, was an avid anti-communist, according to the Guardian.