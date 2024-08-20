The 2024 Democratic National Convention marks a historic milestone with Vice President Kamala Harris set to become the first Black woman and first Asian American at the helm of a major party ticket. Fans are abuzz with anticipation that global icons Beyoncé and Taylor Swift may grace the event with special appearances. Both megastars are rumored to back Harris’s presidential bid, potentially rallying their vast fanbases in support, yet it remains to be seen if they will indeed make a show-stopping appearance at the DNC this week.

It’s noteworthy that Governor Walz identifies as a member of the Beyhive, and Tina Knowles, Beyoncé’s mother, has endorsed Harris for the presidency. Additionally, last summer, Harris was present at Beyoncé’s Renaissance concert near Washington, thanks to tickets provided by the superstar herself.

Building on these connections, Beyoncé’s team gave Harris the nod to feature her 2016 hit “Freedom,” with Kendrick Lamar, in her campaign. Harris debuted the song at her Wilmington, Delaware campaign headquarters, just as President Joe Biden withdrew from the 2024 race and gave her his endorsement. Beyoncé’s backing of Harris with “Freedom” continues her history of supporting presidential hopefuls with her artistry. She performed for President Barack Obama and First Lady Michelle Obama at their first Neighborhood Inaugural Ball dance in 2009. She delivered a memorable rendition of “The Star-Spangled Banner” at Obama’s second inauguration in 2013. Moreover, in 2016, Beyoncé, alongside Jay-Z, led a rally for Democratic candidate Hillary Clinton in Cleveland, Ohio.

Taylor Swift has been open about her political stance. A month prior to the 2020 election, she shared an Instagram photo of homemade “Biden 2020” cookies, encouraging her followers to vote for the Democratic ticket. She voiced her support for Joe Biden and Kamala Harris, mentioning she would be “yelling at the TV” during the vice-presidential debate.

The singer, known for the song “Tortured Poets,” has several performances remaining in London and nine in the U.S. before Election Day, with shows in pivotal states such as Florida and Indiana. While she has not officially endorsed a candidate for the current election cycle, most of her fans believe she will be supporting showed Harris and during a concert in Hamburg, Germany, on her Eras Tour. Swift sang a blend of “The Last Great American Dynasty” and “Run,” donning a blue dress, as the audience’s wristbands glowed in the colors of the American flag.

Concerning her tour schedule and the DNC, Swift is slated to perform in London on Tuesday night, which should conclude by Tuesday evening Central Time. This provides sufficient time for her to fly to Chicago via private jet to participate in the events on Wednesday and Thursday. Although neither Beyoncé nor Taylor Swift has previously performed at Democratic or Republican national conventions, it remains to be seen whether this year will mark a change or they could do a video endorsement to be played in the hall and on worldwide TV, so stay tuned.