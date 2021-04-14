DeSantis Campaign Contributions Surge In First Months Of Fundraising

Thomas Catenacci

Republican Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis has raked in $6 million since the beginning of March, far out-raising the Democrat who is expected to challenge him in 2022.

Gov. Ron DeSantis has raised a total of $11.3 million since he continued fundraising for reelection in October, Politico reported. The Florida governor had paused campaign contributions during the first several months of the pandemic.

“While the governor is focused on filling his campaign coffers with massive, six-figure contributions from rich donors and vaccine auctions, Commissioner Fried is dedicated to serving Floridians and doing her job to support farmers, protect consumers, and fight for families,” a spokesperson for Democratic Agriculture Commissioner Nikki Fried, who is expected to run against DeSantis in 2022, told Politico.

While DeSantis raised millions, Fried has received about $154,000 since March and $450,000 since October in campaign contributions, according to Politico. DeSantis has even out-fundraised the Republican Party of Florida, which reported Monday that it has received $3.6 million since the beginning of the year.

Much of the funds received by DeSantis’ campaign have come from corporations and business groups in Florida, which supported the governor’s push to quickly reopen the state during the pandemic, Politico reported. He received $425,000 from Republican committees funded by insurance company Florida Blue, U.S. Sugar and Disney, and affiliated with the business group Associated Industries of Florida.

DeSantis hasn’t set up an official campaign account yet, but has opted to hold in-person fundraisers, Politico reported. Friends of Ron DeSantis, the governor’s committee, held an event at a golf club in Tallahassee, the state’s capital, in March.

