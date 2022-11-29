DEROY MURDOCK: Election Deniers Won Big In The Midterms, But There’s A Catch

Deroy Murdock

“Election deniers overwhelmingly failed in 2022,” The Independent declared. “The most prominent election-deniers lost their races,” according to Business Insider. The Los Angeles Times crowed: “Liars lose and deniers are denied.”

Don’t believe the hype.

Election deniers scored huge victories on Tuesday, Nov. 8.

True, one of America’s biggest election deniers received the drubbing that President Joe Biden prescribed for those who practice “semi-fascism” and “refuse to accept the results of a free election.”

Georgia Republican Brian Kemp defeated Democrat Stacey Abrams 50.2% to 48.8% in their 2018 governor’s race. She notoriously refused to concede, despite losing by 54,723 votes. “It was not a free and fair election,” Abrams whined. Her semi-fascism may explain Gov. Kemp’s re-match victory: 53.4% to 45.8% or a 299,583-vote margin.

But other election deniers romped. Indeed, some won landslides rivaling those in North Korea.

•“The more we learn about 2016 election [sic] the more ILLEGITIMATE it becomes,” Democratic New York Rep. Hakeem Jeffries wrote Feb. 16, 2018, via Twitter. “America deserves to know whether we have a FAKE President in the Oval Office #RussianInterference.”

Despite peddling repeatedly debunked false claims about President Donald J. Trump’s triumph being made in Moscow, Jeffries beat Republican Yuri Dashevsky on Nov. 8: 72.3% to 27.5%. Jeffries will become House Democrat leader and, perhaps someday, House speaker.

•Current House Speaker Nancy Pelosi also is an election denier. On Jan. 6, 2005, the San Francisco Democrat spoke as Congress certified 2004’s Electoral College votes for president. While Pelosi accepted G.W. Bush’s win, she complained that, “constantly shifting vote tallies in Ohio and malfunctioning electronic machines which may not have paper receipts have led to additional loss of confidence by the public.”

“I say to my colleagues, please do not talk about this as a ‘conspiracy theory,’” Pelosi added. “It is not about that. It is not about conspiracy; it is about the Constitution of the United States.”

Pelosi trounced Republican John Dennis on Nov. 8: 81.4% to 18.6%.

•Democratic California Rep. Maxine Waters opposed Wyoming’s electors on Jan. 6, 2017. So what if Trump entombed Hillary Clinton there: 68.2% to 21.9%? “Is there one United States Senator who will join me in this letter of objection?” Waters pleaded in vain.

During 2005’s certification ceremony, Waters racialized 2004’s Buckeye State vote. “Ohio’s partisan Secretary of State, Mr. Kenneth Blackwell, I am ashamed to say an African American man, has failed to follow even Ohio’s election procedures,” Waters said. “Our ancestors who died for the right to vote certainly must be turning over in their graves.”

Notwithstanding Waters’ race-drenched election denial, she beat Republican Omar Navarro this month: 73.9% to 26.1%.

•“I have an objection because 10 of the 29 Electoral votes cast by Florida were cast by electors not lawfully certified because they violated Florida’s prohibition against dual office holding,” Democratic Maryland Rep. Jamie Raskin said on Jan. 6, 2017. Despite his election denial, he crushed Republican Gregory Coll: 76.5% to 21.8%.

•“I object because people are horrified by the overwhelming evidence of Russian interference in our elections,” said Democratic California Rep. Barbara Lee on Jan. 6, 2017 regarding Trump’s Michigan electors.

Lee also opposed Bush’s Ohio’s electors. “The democratic process was thwarted,” Lee complained on Jan. 6, 2005. She also decried what she called, “intimidation and misinformation in violation of the Voting Rights Act” and “widespread efforts to disenfranchise and suppress Ohio voters.”

Election denier Barbara Lee walloped Republican Stephen Slauson: 87.1% to 12.9%.

•“Mr. Speaker, the right to vote has been stolen from qualified voters. Stolen through corruption, through political cynicism, through incompetence, through technical malfunction,” Democratic New York Rep. Jerrold Nadler railed on Jan. 6, 2005. Regarding Ohio, Nadler alleged “a partisan coverup.” Never mind Nadler’s election denial. He shellacked Republican Mike Zumbluskas: 81.7% to 18.1%.

This should surprise no one. The party that invented election denial enjoys herd immunity against its lethality at the ballot box.

Deroy Murdock is a Fox News contributor. Aaron Cichon contributed research to this opinion piece.

The views and opinions expressed in this commentary are those of the author and do not reflect the official position of the Daily Caller News Foundation.

All content created by the Daily Caller News Foundation, an independent and nonpartisan newswire service, is available without charge to any legitimate news publisher that can provide a large audience. All republished articles must include our reporter’s byline and their DCNF affiliation. For any questions about our guidelines or partnering with us, please contact licensing@dailycallernewsfoundation.org.