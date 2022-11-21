DEROY MURDOCK: Electing Herschel Walker Is More Important Now Than Ever

Deroy Murdock

After eight embarrassing days of glacial ballot tabulation unworthy of this superpower, Republicans finally secured a U.S. House majority, having failed to capture the Senate. The Right is dazed, confused and exhausted over an election that epitomized overpromise and underdelivery. But Republicans and conservatives need to stay focused, and elect Georgia’s Herschel Walker to the Senate.

With spendthrift, control-freak Democrats still running the Senate, Walker’s Dec. 6 runoff against incumbent Democrat Raphael Warnock might seem unimportant.

Au contraire: Herschel Walker matters.

Walker’s priceless quest requires urgent Republican and conservative support from across America.

First, a Walker win would return the Senate to today’s 50-Democrat, 50-Republican tie. Ending Election 2022 precisely where it began, after such Sturm und Drang, would be tragicomic. Nonetheless, if GOP senators unite, Majority Leader Chuck Schumer of New York could get nothing done without Democrat unanimity, whereupon Vice President Kamala Harris would break tied votes.

This potential stalemate would empower non-crazy liberals Joe Manchin of West Virginia or Kyrsten Sinema of Arizona to derail Democrats’ wackier impulses, such as ditching the filibuster, packing the Supreme Court, nationalizing elections, or turning Washington, D.C., and Puerto Rico into states.

If Walker loses, the Senate would house 51 Democrats and 49 Republicans. This would make it much harder for Manchin or Sinema to stop Democrats from turning 90 degrees Left.

Second, a Walker triumph would retire Warnock, a hard Leftist with radical, racist, anti-American views.

Warnock votes with Joe Biden 96% of the time. His American Conservative Union rating is a piddling 7.7 out of a perfect 100. His 6% National Taxpayers Union score earned him an F.

He voted in August against 18,000 new Border Patrol officers, for 87,000 new IRS agents, and for letting them audit Americans who make less than $400,000 annually.

Warnock’s amendment to offer medical coverage to low-income adults in states without Medicaid expansion floundered, 5 Yeas to 94 Nays. His idea was too much for, among others, Democrats Schumer, Patty Murray of Washington, and Elizabeth Warren of Massachusetts.

He even voted for stimulus checks to prisoners.

Warnock also is a volcano of reckless rhetoric.

Finally, Republican South Carolina Sen. Lindsey Graham explained movingly why a Walker victory is vital.

“They’re trying to destroy Herschel to deter young men and women of color from being Republicans. If they destroy Herschel, it will deter people of color from wanting to be conservative Republicans because you just have your life ruined,” Graham told Fox News host Sean Hannity on Nov. 11.

As his voice trembled with emotion, Graham added: “If Herschel wins, he’s going to inspire people all over Georgia of color to become Republicans, and I say all over the United States.”

“Herschel Walker is a nightmare for liberals,” Graham continued. “He’s an African-American conservative. They have belittled him. They have treated him like crap.”

“The conservative movement for people of color is on the ballot in Georgia,” Graham concluded, his eyes welling up on air. “We must help people like Herschel for the benefit of our country and the future of conservatism. TeamHerschel.com. Please!”

The choice on Dec. 6 could not be starker: Six years of Warnock or six years of Walker.

Georgia and America need six years of conservative, pro-freedom, pro-market senatorial leadership from Republican Herschel Walker.

Manhattan-based political commentator Deroy Murdock is a Fox News contributor. Aaron Cichon contributed research to this opinion piece.

The views and opinions expressed in this commentary are those of the author and do not reflect the official position of the Daily Caller News Foundation.

All content created by the Daily Caller News Foundation, an independent and nonpartisan newswire service, is available without charge to any legitimate news publisher that can provide a large audience. All republished articles must include our reporter’s byline and their DCNF affiliation. For any questions about our guidelines or partnering with us, please contact licensing@dailycallernewsfoundation.org.