Derek Jeter sells Davis Island mansion Tom Brady has been renting for $29 million and now the Bucs QB could be house hunting.

TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — Former New York Yankee superstar Derek Jeter has sold his waterfront mansion in Tampa for $22.5 million — meaning Tom Brady might be headed to new rental digs.

The seven-bedroom, eight-bath estate was sold on Friday, said Smith & Associates, the real estate firm that handled the transaction. The firm did not disclose the buyer and the sale had not yet been recorded Monday by Hillsborough County, a process that can take several days. The home had been listed at $29 million but reports were that it sold for about $23 million.

The baseball hall of famer lived in the home part-time until his retirement after the 2014 season. He and his family moved across Florida after he became a part-owner and CEO of the Miami Marlins in 2017.

Brady has been renting the mansion since April 2020, shortly after the star quarterback signed with the Tampa Buccaneers after leaving the New England Patriots. He and his wife, supermodel Gisele Bündchen, recently purchased land on an exclusive island off Miami to build a home there. Brady led the Bucs to a Super Bowl title in February.

Earlier this year

TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — Former New York Yankee superstar Derek Jeter has sold his waterfront mansion in Tampa for $22.5 million — meaning Tom Brady might be headed to new rental digs.

The seven-bedroom, eight-bath estate was sold on Friday, said Smith & Associates, the real estate firm that handled the transaction. The firm did not disclose the buyer and the sale had not yet been recorded Monday by Hillsborough County, a process that can take several days. The home had been listed at $29 million.

The baseball hall of famer lived in the home part-time until his retirement after the 2014 season. He and his family moved across Florida after he became a part-owner and CEO of the Miami Marlins in 2017.

Multiple reports have Brady and his wife supermodel Gisele Bündchen being the latest celebrities to buy waterfront property on the exclusive Indian Creek Island in Miami, The Real Deal reported. They purchased a lot with a teardown at 26 Indian Creek Island Road for $17 million. Referred to as the “Billionaire’s Bunker,” the island offers its resident’s privacy and security.

But the house is not built so the Brady family will be looking for a new place in Tampa to live. There are no shortage of nice places for the Buccaneers star to call home for this season and beyond.