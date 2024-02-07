Dem Rep Chews Up Minutes In Censorship Hearing To Warn About The ‘Dictatorial’ Dangers Of Trump

Jason Cohen

Democratic Virgin Islands Rep. Stacey Plaskett spent nearly seven minutes of a Tuesday censorship hearing to warn about the “dictatorial” threat supposedly posed by former President Donald Trump.

The House Judiciary Committee hearing on “Weaponization of the Federal Government” is about the Biden administration’s censorship efforts but Plaskett referred to Trump’s first administration and potential second one as examples of “weaponization.” Plaskett brought up examples of Trump’s prior statements and what he could potentially do in a second term, claiming the former president is a frightening dictator in the making.

“I’ll use my side in our discussion to talk about what we think is the weaponization of the federal government, what we believe to be the real threat to our democracy and the rule of law,” Plaskett said. “The attempted weaponization of the federal government during the Trump administration. Or even more frightening, the extreme weaponization of the federal government that the former president has told us he will do if he is reelected.”

Plaskett tried to suggest that Trump believes he legally has the right to assassinate fellow Americans.

“He’s argued in court as a legal argument that he would have full immunity as president, even if he ordered the assassination of individual Americans,” Plaskett added.

“Donald Trump believes as president that he can deploy … the American military on American soil to attack an American target, an individual which, in this hypothetical example, has not declared any form of hostility towards the American state itself but is merely who the president believes, is not his friend or agrees with him. This idea is — and this is my own legal parlance — the craziest, illegal, dictatorial, despotic, demagoguery, autocratic, crap I’ve ever heard,” she said.

