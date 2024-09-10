Debate Day: Harris is a skilled debater with the ability to go toe-to-toe with anyone.

While most of the political world has seen former President Donald Trump on the debate stage many times dating back to 2016 when he beat all Republican challengers to win his party’s nomination and then bested Hillary Clinton. Not many have seen Vice President Kamala Harris on the debate stage.

Harris has held the position of Vice President since 2021. Prior to that, she served as a U.S. Senator from California, the state’s Attorney General, and the District Attorney of San Francisco. Her first electoral victory was in 2003, coinciding with the time Trump was filming the inaugural season of his NBC show “The Apprentice.”

Long before becoming Vice President, Harris served as the Attorney General of California, where she was recognized as a talented lawyer with a laser-focused determination against any opponent in court. She knows how to present her case and convey her points in a highly persuasive manner.

She received advice from someone who had previously shared the debate stage with Donald Trump and was willing to offer guidance. Hillary Clinton provided some tips to Harris ahead of Tuesday night’s ABC presidential debate with Trump. “I talked with her about a number of things,” Clinton said. Clinton told the New York Times. “She just should not be baited. She should bait him. He can be rattled. He doesn’t know how to respond to substantive, direct attacks.”

“And I think that from her prosecutorial background, I think that’s what she will be equipped to do. I mean, when I said he was a Russian puppet and he just sputtered onstage, I think that’s an example of how you get out a fact about him that really unnerves him.”

“The more that he can be exposed onstage—he’s not a strong leader,” Clinton added. “He’s not a stable leader. The more that can be exposed, the more people will have doubts about him. And that’s really what this debate is meant to do, because the people already locked in to supporting either her or him are unlikely to change.”

Well we can expect Harris to be strong and not back down from Trump, that said it would be wise to heed Clinton’s advice.