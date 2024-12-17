DAVID BOSSIE: Tampa’s Own Pam Bondi Will Clean Up The DOJ And Bring Back Justice For All

David Bossie

President-elect Donald Trump made a superb choice in nominating former Florida Attorney General Pam Bondi as Merrick Garland’s successor to be the next attorney general of the United States.

Bondi is highly qualified for the job of chief law enforcement officer in this country and will certainly have her work cut out for her once she is confirmed by the Senate. Bondi spent 18 years as a tough, law-and-order prosecutor in Hillsborough County, Florida. In 2010, she was elected the 37th attorney general of Florida, becoming the first woman to hold the office. She was re-elected in 2014 for a second four-year term on account of her hard work, sterling reputation and incredible accomplishments in office where she targeted pill-pushers and focused on the drug epidemic. It is worth noting that Bondi won both of her statewide election campaigns with an impressive 55 percent of the vote.

There is widespread agreement that the Biden-Harris administration will go down as one of the worst in history. From reckless spending, to crippling inflation, to open borders, to foreign policy disasters, nothing was spared from the incompetence of President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris; and our nation’s sacred system of justice is no exception. Like other critically important federal agencies, over the past four years the Justice Department, led by ultra-political Attorney General Merrick Garland, has wandered dangerously off track from what the American people expect out of the preeminent law enforcement agency in the world. And because of those failures, the next attorney general must prioritize rebuilding the trust that has been lost.

Thankfully, it can happen very quickly — to paraphrase President-elect Trump — with the right leadership and policies. Pam Bondi is that leader.

Upon confirmation, Bondi’s first act will be de-politicizing and de-weaponizing the Department of Justice (DOJ) by placing the blindfold back on Lady Justice. One of the many things that makes America an exceptional nation is that everyone is supposed to be treated the same under the law, regardless of race, background or political affiliation. The American people witnessed the Justice Department under Garland target Trump for political purposes and treat him far differently than Democrat politicians like former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton and President Joe Biden.

Garland’s decisions — like the raid of Mar-a-Lago and the phony indictments by Special Counsel Jack Smith made our great country look like a banana republic where the governing party jails its political opponents in order to stay in power. This disgraceful behavior will become a thing of the past with Pam Bondi at the helm.

Under Bondi’s leadership, the Justice Department will redeploy its energy to getting the bad guys in the world off the street — like terrorists, drug cartels, violent gangs and sexual predators. Gone are the days of DOJ using resources to go after parents at school board meetings, pro-life activists and Catholics. This fundamental change in direction will help restore trust. To quote Trump, he chose Bondi to “refocus the DOJ to its intended purpose of fighting crime and Making America Safe Again.” This is precisely what the American people voted for on November 5.

In the wake of the disastrous Biden-Harris administration, the incoming Trump administration will be busy fixing big problems. One of the top priorities is the massive undertaking of securing our border and deporting the terrorists and criminals who entered the country illegally. The scope of this effort is enormous, and DOJ is going to play a major role in its success. Bondi will work hand-in-glove with incoming White House Border Czar Tom Homan and Trump’s picks to lead the FBI and Homeland Security Department — Kash Patel and Kristi Noem — to get the job done.

Bondi leading the Justice Department means the return of the rule of law in America and enforcing all the immigration laws that are currently on the books, without exception.

The Bondi Justice Department will be a law-and-order Justice Department. This means honoring our heroic police men and women and giving them the tools they need to be successful — and allow them to do their jobs. The Defund The Police movement deserves a one-way ticket to the ash heap of history and Attorney General Pam Bondi will see to it.

The Trump Administration will not ignore the spike in crime in our cities and neighborhoods and act as if “all is well.” Rogue prosecutors around the country must protect law abiding citizens — which means targeting criminals again. Bondi will advocate for the much-needed common sense reforms that a vast majority of Americans wholeheartedly support — and deserve — from their leaders in the law enforcement community at all levels of government.

Sen. Ted Cruz (R-Texas) was spot on when he wrote, “Pam Bondi is a talented, serious lawyer who will take seriously her job to restore integrity to the DOJ. Voters gave President Trump a mandate for reform, and I am confident his administration will deliver on his promises.”

Time is truly of the essence; the Senate must confirm Pam Bondi as Attorney General without delay.

David Bossie is the president of Citizens United and served as a senior adviser to the Trump-Pence 2020 campaign. In 2016, Bossie served as deputy campaign manager for Donald J. Trump for President and deputy executive director for the Trump-Pence Transition Team.

The views and opinions expressed in this commentary are those of the author and do not reflect the official position of the Daily Caller News Foundation.

