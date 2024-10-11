DAVID BOSSIE: Dems’ Worst Nightmare Is Coming True In Battleground States

David Bossie

With just 27 days to go until Election Day, former President Donald Trump is in a great position to win the requisite 270 electoral votes to become the 47th president of the United States. That being said, the race is shaping up to be a nail biter, perhaps the closest election in history.

In July, after it became clear that Trump was going to wipe the floor with President Joe Biden, former President Barack Obama and former House Speaker Nancy Pelosi orchestrated a desperate un-American coup that installed Vice President Kamala Harris as the Democrat nominee without receiving a single vote.

And since that time, polls have tightened.

The switch to Harris, the “new” candidate in the race seemed to benefit Democrats in the polls by providing an artificial yet short-lived bounce and some much-needed excitement. Harris was given room by the biased mainstream media to try to navigate around Biden’s crises on the economy, the border and the world stage. But now a steady dose of reality is setting in because the American people are realizing that Biden’s disasters are also Harris’ disasters.

After all, it was Vice President Harris who cast the tie-breaking votes to pass Biden’s economic program that caused the ongoing inflation mess. She turned a blind eye to the invasion at our southern border and was “the last person in the room” before Biden made one foreign policy catastrophe after another on things like the botched Afghanistan withdrawal and choosing the contemptible policy of moral equivalence in the wake of the Hamas terrorist attacks in Israel.

Make no mistake, the Biden record is the Harris record; and the radical Harris policy platform is no different than the Biden platform that is failing in real time. And Harris’ refusal to do unscripted media interviews, press conferences or subject herself to legitimate interactions with voters is turning into a nightmare scenario for Democrats.

The truth is that a vote for Harris is a vote for more of the same and according to polling, hardworking American families are coming to grips with this fact.

In North Carolina, a state that Trump carried in both 2016 and 2020, voters are currently witnessing breathtaking incompetence from the Biden-Harris administration as they grapple with the brutal aftermath of Hurricane Helene. At the same time, the GOP is on offense in the state by slashing the Democrat’s voter registration advantage by 268,000 compared to four years ago.

Additionally, not only is the former president leading in the last five polls taken in the Tar Heel State, at this time in 2016 and 2020, Trump was trailing Clinton and Biden, despite carrying the state a month later. The only question that remains is what actions the Harris campaign will take to ensure voters in Western North Carolina aren’t disenfranchised.

In the battleground states of Georgia and Arizona, voter whiplash is in full effect with Trump consistently outpacing Harris according to polling data. Folks in both critical states appear fed up with the abject failures of the Biden-Harris team. To make matters worse for Harris, in 2020 Biden was polling better in these states a month out from the election than he did after votes were counted. It is also worth noting that in Arizona, the GOP is crushing the Democrats in registering voters.

Since 2020, Republicans have doubled their voter registration lead, which now stands at 259,000.

Trump’s strong standing in all-important Pennsylvania is another thing that is keeping Harris up at night. Not only has the Democrat voter registration advantage in the Keystone State been cut in half over the past four years, but Trump’s common sense economic and border security messages are resonating in the state more than ever.

Another “x” factor in Pennsylvania that cannot be overlooked is the fact that voters there have witnessed Trump’s courage and resolve in the wake of the assassination attempts up close. And look no further than the polls. A month before the 2016 and 2020 elections, on average, former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton and former Vice President Joe Biden were both leading Trump by more than seven percentage points.

But as it turned out, Trump carried Pennsylvania in 2016 and in 2020 Biden squeaked by with a minuscule 81,000-vote margin. Today, polls in Pennsylvania are showing a tied race and, if history is any indicator, the Commonwealth’s 19 electoral votes will land in Trump’s column in 2024.

The Trump undervote phenomenon extends into other battleground states as well. In Michigan for example, three of the last four polls show Trump ahead of Harris. Juxtapose these numbers with 2016 and 2020, when Clinton and Biden were both polling ahead of Trump by more than six points in the lead up to Election Day.

In 2016, Trump won the state and in 2020 Biden dramatically underperformed what the polls were predicting.

The situation is eerily similar in Wisconsin and Nevada, with Trump polling stronger now in these battleground states than in 2016 and 2020 at the same time in the race.

And just as Hillary Clinton fell asleep on Wisconsin in 2016, the Democrats should not take Minnesota, Virginia or Oregon for granted this time around. The economic pain that families are feeling due to the policies of the Biden-Harris administration is real; and the vibrant economy that Trump delivered on just four years ago is still fresh in people’s minds too.

The defund-the-police movement — that Harris fanned the flames of in 2020 — and the scourge of soft on crime Soros prosecutors is also on the minds of voters in these key states. Taken together, Trump’s economic message of hope, growth and opportunity for all and law and order in our neighborhoods is looking incredibly attractive to millions of voters ready to make a change, and the Trump campaign should stay on offense.

The historic 2024 presidential election will be decided in a small number of states. At the time of this writing, 80% of the states are either safely Republican or safely Democrat.

The remaining ten states are where the battle will be won or lost. And in those states, Trump is poised to finish strong and make history on Nov. 5 by winning more than 270 electoral votes to become the next president.

David Bossie is the president of Citizens United and served as a senior adviser to the Trump-Pence 2020 campaign. In 2016, Bossie served as deputy campaign manager for Donald J. Trump for President and deputy executive director for the Trump-Pence Transition Team.

The views and opinions expressed in this commentary are those of the author and do not reflect the official position of the Daily Caller News Foundation.

(Featured Image Media Credit: Screen Capture/CSPAN)

All content created by the Daily Caller News Foundation, an independent and nonpartisan newswire service, is available without charge to any legitimate news publisher that can provide a large audience. All republished articles must include our logo, our reporter’s byline and their DCNF affiliation. For any questions about our guidelines or partnering with us, please contact licensing@dailycallernewsfoundation.org.