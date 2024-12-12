DAVID BOSSIE: After Four Years Of Mayorkas’ Catastrophic Leadership, DHS Desperately Needs Kristi Noem

David Bossie

President-elect Donald Trump’s outstanding decision to nominate South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem for secretary of Homeland Security comes at a critical time for America. Our nation is facing unprecedented security challenges that demand a leader with bold vision, proven leadership skills and a commitment to protecting the safety and sovereignty of the United States.

After four long years of failure under impeached Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas, now more than ever the Department of Homeland Security needs a courageous leader to end the chaos unleashed by the Biden administration’s catastrophic open-border policies. Noem is the right leader for this important job.

President Joe Biden and Border Czar Vice President Kamala Harris have turned our southern border into a revolving door for illegal immigration, human trafficking and drug smuggling. Fentanyl has poured across the border — devastating families and communities — while cartels joyfully exploit the administration’s reckless policies.

Encounters with illegal immigrants have skyrocketed, and our heroic Customs and Border Protection agents have become overwhelmed and neglected. This disgraceful and deliberate crisis represents not only a failure of policy but also an abdication of duty that has made a mockery of the rule of law.

The consequences of the unprecedented border disaster are now playing out in cities and neighborhoods across the country. Rising crime, strained public services and the ever-present threat of terrorism demand immediate and decisive action. The status quo simply is not sustainable. The American people need a leader at DHS who will enforce the law, secure the border and restore order — and Noem has proven she is ready to lead the fight.

Unlike the Biden-Harris administration, Noem has demonstrated an unwavering commitment to border security. In 2021, she became the first governor to send National Guard troops to the southern border to assist Texas in combating the escalating crisis. South Dakota’s Guardsmen helped build over five miles of new border wall, repaired dozens of breaches and fortified critical areas with concertina wire — tangible steps that helped protect American communities. Noem’s decisive action represents a stark contrast to the Biden team’s purposeful inaction. She understands that securing the border is not just about protecting border states — it is about safeguarding the entire nation. Her leadership has made a difference, and she will bring that same results-oriented approach to DHS.

While the border crisis demands immediate attention, cybersecurity threats have emerged as a 21st century battleground that must also be prioritized. Noem has been a national leader in confronting these challenges. She was the first governor to ban TikTok from state government devices, recognizing the platform as a security threat due to its ties to the Chinese Communist Party. She also prohibited state contracts and IT purchases from foreign adversaries like China, ensuring taxpayer dollars are not funding tools vulnerable to espionage.

Noem’s leadership has elevated South Dakota as a hub for cybersecurity innovation, with Dakota State University emerging as a top cybersecurity training institution. Her vision and proactive policies have positioned her to lead DHS in defending America’s critical infrastructure against cyberattacks.

DHS oversees the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA), and Noem has extensive experience managing crises, from floods and tornadoes to the COVID-19 pandemic. Her ability to lead with a steady hand during disasters, coordinate resources and support communities in their recovery has been proven repeatedly.

Noem’s commitment to members of law enforcement and to law-and-order policies are another reason she’s the right choice. Under her leadership, South Dakota now offers tribal-specific law enforcement training, strengthening relationships with tribal communities. Her work to enhance law-enforcement training and support aligns directly with DHS’s mission to protect the homeland through robust policing and coordination.

Noem’s nomination is about more than filling a cabinet position — it is about restoring confidence in our nation’s security. America must be vigilant in confronting threats, from the crisis at the southern border to cyber warfare and domestic terrorism. These challenges require a leader who understands the stakes, has a proven track record, and is prepared to act decisively. Noem has demonstrated the ability to tackle tough challenges head-on. She has the experience, vision and determination to lead DHS in addressing our nation’s complex threats. The Senate must confirm Noem as our next secretary of Homeland Security without delay.

David Bossie is the president of Citizens United and served as a senior adviser to the Trump-Pence 2020 campaign. In 2016, Bossie served as deputy campaign manager for Donald J. Trump for President and deputy executive director for the Trump-Pence Transition Team.

