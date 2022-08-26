Dark Day For Wisconsin Students’: Wisconsin School Board Passes Curriculum That Calls Girls A ‘Person With A Vulva’

Reagan Reese

A Wisconsin school board approved a sexual education curriculum which instructs educators to refer to females as a “person with a vulva,” Fox 6 reported Monday.

The Wauwatosa School Board in Wauwatosa, Wisconsin, approved the “Human Growth and Development” curriculum Tuesday in a 6-1 vote, after proposing the curriculum on Aug. 8., according to Fox 6. The approved K-12 curriculum tells educators to refer to girls as a “person with a vulva” when teaching anatomy to sixth graders in order to remain “inclusive.”

“This is a dark day for Wisconsin students, who will be taught a curriculum that reduces them down to their body parts,” Alexandra Schweitzer, president of No Left Turn In Education – Wisconsin, told the Daily Caller News Foundation. “No teacher should refer to their female students as ‘students who will menstruate’ or to their male students as ‘penis owners.’ This is a wholly inappropriate use of classroom time that ought to be spent on educational fundamentals.”

Parents were sent a letter from the school district detailing the curriculum on Aug. 3. The district community had until Aug. 17 to provide feedback on the curriculum to the school board through a Google form.

The sixth grade lesson plan tells teachers to call women “a person with a vulva.” The students are taught how their family and peers may influence their “attitude” towards gender identity and gender expression.

“After robust discussion and thoughtful deliberation, the Board of Education approved this curriculum. The lessons – including learning targets, standards and resources – are available on our website, and will continue to be made available to the public,” the school district shared in a statement to the DCNF.

The curriculum has recommended reading for kindergartners such as, “Not All Princesses Dress In Pink,” a children’s book about how girls can jump in mud puddles and climb trees and don’t have to always like girl activities. Educators are also instructed to read the kindergartners “Sparkle Boy,” a story about a young boy who prefers to dress and act like a girl.

Third grade students discuss gender identity, sexual orientation and pronouns, according to the curriculum. Activities include teaching the students that gender identity is something you “feel.”

“You might even feel like you’re a boy even if you have body parts that some people might tell you are ‘girl’ parts,” the activity reads. You might even feel like you’re a girl even if you have body parts that some people might tell you are ‘boy’ parts. And you might not feel like you’re a boy or a girl, but you’re a little bit of both.”

“It is important to avoid assuming that all of your students’ gender identities will match their sexual anatomy,” the lesson plan stated.

The Wauwatosa School Board did not immediately respond to the DCNF’s request for comment.

Content created by The Daily Caller News Foundation is available without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of our original content, please contact licensing@dailycallernewsfoundation.org.