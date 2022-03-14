Corporations Lobby Texas To Support Sex Changes For Kids

LAUREL DUGGAN

Apple, Google, Microsoft and other companies called on Texas to abandon its effort to treat medical transitions for transgender children as child abuse in an open letter Friday.

“Discrimination is bad for business,” the companies warned before urging public leaders to “abandon efforts to write discrimination into law and policy.”

“The recent attempt to criminalize a parent for helping their transgender child access medically necessary, age-appropriate healthcare in the state of Texas goes against the values of our companies,” the open letter said.

Researchers may claim gender transition treatments help drive down suicide rates for transgender people, particularly when performed during childhood, Healthline reported.

“It’s clear that gender-affirming care has the potential to reduce rates of depression and suicide attempts while banning this vital care and exposing young people to harmful political rhetoric can cause real harm,” said Amit Paley, CEO and executive director of The Trevor Project, according to NBC News.

Doctors and scientists have pointed to “emerging evidence of [puberty blockers’] adverse effects on the bone and brain health,” and they have expressed concerns that “puberty blockers may consolidate gender dysphoria in young people, putting them on a lifelong path of biomedical interventions.”

“This policy creates fear for employees and their families, especially those with transgender children, who might now be faced with choosing to provide the best possible medical care for their children but risk having those children removed by child protective services for doing so,” the companies’ open letter said. (RELATED: Trans Activists Funded By Big Pharma Push Biased Research Promoting Medical Transitions For Children)

The open letter was signed by more than 60 companies, and it was displayed in a full-page advertisement in The Dallas Morning News, according to The New York Times. The bottom of the ad directs readers to visit the Human Rights Campaign’s website.

Republican Texas Gov. Greg Abbott ordered the state’s Department of Family and Protective Services to investigate instances of children undergoing medical sex change treatments, including “reassignment surgeries that can cause sterilization, mastectomies, removals of otherwise healthy body parts, and administration of puberty-blocking drugs or supraphysiologic doses of testosterone or estrogen,” as child abuse in a late February letter.

Apple, Google and Microsoft did not immediately respond to the Daily Caller News Foundation’s requests for comment.

