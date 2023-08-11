CNN Guest Calls Small Donors ‘One Of The Biggest Problems For Democracy,’ Praises Wealthy Elite

Harold Hutchison

Former National Review columnist Jonah Goldberg claimed Thursday that small donors in the Republican primary were a problem “for democracy” and “just venting their spleen” rather than acting strategically.

“Small donors in Iowa are more important as an indicator of grass root support than anything else. But I also think we’re dealing with a time where there’s of cheering and self-congratulations about the rise of small donors a decade ago,” Goldberg told “Inside Politics” host Dana Bash.

“Now small donors are one of the biggest problems for democracy, for the GOP. Because small donor — large donors actually have a strategic view about moderation, who can win, who can’t. Small donors really are just venting their spleen with their credit card, and they lock candidates into positions that can hurt them in the general election,” Goldberg added.

Former President Donald Trump currently leads Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis of Florida in the Real Clear Politics average of polls taken from July 12 to August 6, 54.2% to 15.9%, a margin of 38 points, with businessman Vivek Ramaswamy in third place with 6.1%. DeSantis has struggled to close the gap with Trump, firing campaign manager Generra Peck Tuesday and replacing her with longtime aide James Uthmeier.

Over 110 donors in Iowa have given Trump $200 or more, compared to 25 for former Ambassador to the United Nations Nikki Haley, 17 for DeSantis and seven for Pence, The New York Times reported.

All content created by the Daily Caller News Foundation, an independent and nonpartisan newswire service, is available without charge to any legitimate news publisher that can provide a large audience. All republished articles must include our logo, our reporter’s byline and their DCNF affiliation. For any questions about our guidelines or partnering with us, please contact licensing@dailycallernewsfoundation.org.