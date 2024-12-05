Chris Cuomo Says Biden Pardon ‘Gave Trump The Exact Baseball Bat’ To Justify Beating Dems ‘To Death’

Jason Cohen

NewsNation host Chris Cuomo argued Tuesday that President Joe Biden’s pardon of his son Hunter has armed President-elect Donald Trump with ammunition to counter his own legal challenges.

Biden, in his Sunday statement announcing the pardon, conceded his own Department of Justice (DOJ) has engaged in politically motivated actions, which Trump’s attorney cited in a motion Tuesday to dismiss his New York case. Cuomo, on “CUOMO,” described the pardon as a “gift” to Trump that he is already leveraging for his advantage.

“It took exactly one day for Trump and the funky bunch to seize on the gift that Biden just gave him. Democrats who are saying, ‘Oh, I can’t support Biden’s decision. This is about principle.’ Look, everyone gets protecting family except the cancel-crazy people, but this isn’t about that,” Cuomo said. “This is about how Biden justified this … This was a huge admission, what Biden said here.”

“Who knew in the Democrat ranks that Biden was going to say he was pardoning his son not because it’s his son, not because he’s got to protect him, but because of political prosecutions and overreach? Who knew? People had to know,” he continued. “People had to know how dangerous this pardon was going to look.”

Cuomo also speculated that Biden may pardon himself and his brother.

“Who knows? Because clearly what Biden is trying to do is insulate all three of them from funny money probes. That’s why you bracket the ten-year period. It’s not how that usually works,” he said. “Usually, you say, ‘This is my son. This is what he was convicted of. He owns it. He pleaded guilty. That’s it. I’m letting him go. He’s my son. If you don’t like it, I’m on the way out anyway.’ You would have gotten that. Democrats could say, ‘No, no one’s above the law.’ Forget it. Nobody believes that.”

Biden’s pardon for his son is “full and unconditional,” covering any crime he is charged with or “may have committed or taken part in” since 2014.

“And yet he’s blaming his behavior in advance on a corrupt system. Tell me, who does he sound like? And that is the answer to why the Democrats lost — because he sounds just like the guy who’s supposed to be so much worse,” Cuomo said. “And the Democrats, protectors of the institutions, let it happen. You let a sitting president say, ‘The DOJ on my watch was dirty and how it went after my son.’ How do you let that happen?”

“And in so doing, you have sealed our fate. You have allowed Biden to validate the exact argument — you gave Trump the exact baseball bat that Trump and the Funky Bunch are going to use to make justified what’s about to happen,” he added. “They are going to beat you to death with the bat you just handed them. They’re just going to go after the other side for going after them. This is why you lost. You say Trump is FOS [full of shit], and then you play the same game.”

