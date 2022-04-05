Catania Media Consultants Awarded As One of Tampa Bay’s Top Advertising Agencies

Catania Media Consultants is thrilled to officially announce that it has been recognized as one of the top advertising agencies in Tampa as well as nationally by UpCity Marketplace.

At Catania Media Consultants, they take a unique approach to media buying based on founder Joseph Catania’s 2-plus decades of marketing experience. They scale client marketing efforts intelligently to gain a competitive edge by leading the day-to-day operations of client accounts in order to keep business growing. This focus on comprehensive service is only one reason the Tampa-based company has been recognized by UpCity as not only one of the best advertising agencies in the area as well as nationally in the United States.

UpCity is a resource that helps connect businesses to service providers they can trust. With more than 70,000 listed providers—from marketing agencies to accounting firms to HR consultants to IT specialists, and many more—2 million businesses have utilized UpCity for research and to identify the best partner for their needs.

UpCity’s proprietary algorithm utilizes a variety of digital signals to measure the credibility, trustworthiness, and recommend ability of B2B service providers across the U.S. and Canada. These digital data points bring relevant search results, domain authority, website speed and experience. UpCity connects businesses with outstanding service providers like Catania Media Consultants.

Dan Olson, CEO of UpCity, had this to say about the Catania Media Consultants team:

“Catania Media Consultants has demonstrated time and time again the ability to drastically increase client ROI from a wide variety of advertising channels. We’re proud to call them a partner of the UpCity community.”

This recognition has been driven in large part by our perfect 5-star UpCity review rating.

Here are a few of Catania Media’s favorite testimonials:

“Joe provided knowledge and understanding of all types of professional digital marketing available for my business needs. I highly recommend Catania Media Consultants to anyone who is serious about effectively expanding their brand and committed to growing their business.” – Sherri Dean

“We have appreciated working with the Catania Media Consultants on several projects. They have designed excellent campaigns and seem to quickly grasp an understanding of the intended audience and they get our services out in front of the right people. We highly recommend Joseph.” – Mike Ronalds

About Catania Media Consultants

Catania Media Consultants was founded by Joseph Catania. It is a professional team of creatives and strategic buyers bringing their unique experience and insights to help local and mid-size businesses achieve strategic marketing and profitable business goals. We help calculate our partner company’s target audience and hit the mark, every time.

About Joseph Catania

Joseph Catania is an experienced CFO and marketing director with a 20 plus-year history at Catania & Catania Injury Lawyers. Joseph is highly skilled in budgeting, business planning, corporate finance, entrepreneurship, marketing and media buying. With those skills Joseph has created Catania Media Consultants, helping small to medium sized businesses create ad campaigns that give them a clear competitive edge.

Contact Joseph Catania at jc@CataniaMedia.com (813) 598-7046 for more information.

www.CataniaMedia.com