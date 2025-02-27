Byron Donalds Confirms Run For FL Governor

Hailey Gomez

Republican Florida Rep. Byron Donalds announced Tuesday evening on Fox News that he will be running for governor next year.

With current Republican Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis approaching the end of his second term, potential candidates for the position have begun to emerge. President Donald Trump took to Truth Social on Thursday to offer his early endorsement of Donalds, writing that if the lawmaker were to run, he’d have his “complete and total endorsement.”

Fox News’ Sean Hannity began by questioning the Florida representative about Trump’s statement, asking if he would confirm his run for 2026.

“Well, look, Sean, after a lot of prayer, a lot of thoughts with my family and my friends, I’m here to announce my candidacy to be the next governor of the great state of Florida,” Donalds said. “We have a wonderful state. I got to Florida when I was 17 years old off of a Greyhound bus with just a trunk full of clothes.”

“Over the rest of my time in Florida, I built a family, I built a career, 17 years in financial services. I joined the Tea Party movement, was in the conservative movement,” Donalds added. “I was able to serve four years in the state legislature, four years in Congress. I think now is the time to now take the mantle and lead our state into the future.”

In another post, Trump shared a Victory Insights poll showing Donalds leading the way against potential competitors for governor, with 31% support. Republican Florida Lt. Gov. Jeanette Nuñez had 4% support, while state Agriculture Commissioner Wilton Simpson had 3%.

“We have a great governor. Ron DeSantis has done a tremendous job for our state. But now the job is to keep the best state in the country as the best state in the country. So that’s going to be the mission at hand. I’m excited to announce my candidacy with you tonight,” Donalds said.

DeSantis has yet to officially endorse a candidate, as Donalds is the only one so far to enter the GOP race. However, during a press conference on Monday, he shared his thoughts on how he believes his wife, Casey DeSantis, would be able to continue and build on the state’s accomplishments.

“She’s somebody that has, I think, the intestinal fortitude and the dedication to conservative principles,” DeSantis said. “Anything we’ve accomplished, she’d be able to take to the next level.”

