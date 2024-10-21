Bucs on MNF: What Has Led to the Buccaneers Explosive Offense? Bucs face Baltimore in Primetime

By- Devin Sanguinett

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers are heading into week seven of this season with the 2nd best scoring offense, 9th in total yards, 9th in red zone scoring, and 11th passing. That’s also not including we are second best in the league in ypc at 5.3. That is an insane turnaround from last season where we had a decent, but not spectacular offense.

Obviously, a lot has changed since last season, but there are a few specific reasons that this offense is clicking so well. Well, outside of the fact that we blew out a Saints team which might be one of the worst in the league.

First, it’s the personnel changes. Now, we haven’t really had all that much change to our skill players. The only new guy that’s made a huge impact is Bucky Irving, maybe you can argue Sterling Shepard. However, I think we have to look at the o-line as a big thing. The Buccaneers have two new pieces on there, Ben Bredeson at LG and Graham Barton at center.

While neither have been the best at their respective positions, they are really good. I was a bit skeptical of Bredeson to start the season, but he hasn’t been too bad. And Barton is showing a lot of flashes. The reason this line improving has really helped is in the run game. Yes, Barton wasn’t on the field when the run game exploded against the Saints, but he was on the field for a solid outing for Bucky and Rachaad White against the Eagles.

Of course, they aren’t the only ones helping the run game. Buccaneers offensive coordinator Liam Coen has been rightfully getting his flowers for helping this unit blossom. I think the two biggest thing is changing the run scheme and his adaptability. We went from zone runs to gap runs to the benefit of the team. However, the thing I love about Coen is he is not trying to fit a square peg into a round hole.

While I still don’t quite get people trying to dismiss Canales as this awful OC, one of the things that Coen has already been so much better than him (outside the run game, and points scored, and first drive touchdowns… wait, was Canales actually good?) is changing what doesn’t work. Baker Mayfield was struggling and throwing 30 passes against the Saints? Well, our running backs are averaging 6 ypc, so why don’t we just use them more. Although in that instance, I would argue it should’ve been done sooner since our RBs were tearing them apart, but when you score 51 points, it’s hard to find reasons to complain.

However, I would argue that none of these are the true linchpin for the offense. That, my dear friends, is mister 3rd down. Chris Godwin has been carrying the offense on his back it feels like for most the season. Mike Evans hasn’t been bad per SE, but right now he is second fiddle to Chris Godwin. Godwin is tied for first in TDs (with Evans at 5 funny enough), second in receiving yards at 511, and first in receptions at 43. He is on pace to get over 1400 yards this season, which is insane. Clearly moving back into the slot has really benefited Godwin this year and he is playing at not just a pro bowl level, but an all-pro.

This offense is no fugazi. It is the real deal. We aren’t just benefiting from playing weak opponents (although said weak opponents have certainly inflated the stats somewhat). With the exception of the Broncos, the Broncos have put up at least 20 points in every game. This includes a Lions defense which has proven to be really good. The reason I bring all this up is that we will need all of these points when playing the Ravens. As weird as it is to say it, I’m not sure I trust the defense to make a stop. And that goes for both teams. Which means we may very well be due for a shootout. Baker and this offense will need everything to beat an incredibly tough Ravens team

