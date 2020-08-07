Bubba is now heard in the Valley of the Sun as his empire expands to Phoenix.

News Talk Florida and WWBA ‘s own Bubba The Love Sponge announced today that he is continuing his build-out of his vast radio network. Bubba’s morning radio program will be adding Phoenix, Arizona on FM radio station 97.3 The Rattler, and Melbourne, Florida on 50,000 watts AM radio station WIXC AM 1060 covering the east coast of Florida and FM104.5.

Bubba The Love Sponge now on in Pheonix

The program recently was picked up in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, and Detroit, Michigan. Bubba is now on in 8 markets in America via radio. This is radio syndication prelaunch of one of the most iconic radio personalities in history.

“These affiliate stations will not be disappointed with our content. Just don’t Google me”. Said Bubba The Love Sponge from the newly designed Southern Command Studio Complex in the Westshore District of Tampa, FL.

He has added a new cast of characters and is one of radio’s best-known interviewers. The flagship station, owned by Genesis Communications, WWBA AM 820/FM 98.3, and FM 96.7 is leading the way with the content delivery over the air throughout Florida with its huge 50,000-watt signal and its accompanying FM signals.

The Bubba The Love Sponge Program has aired on WWBA since January of 2018. Bubba has most recently interviewed regular guests Bill O’Reilly, Roger Stone, Deon Sanders and Mark Cuban. He has a new cast of characters including Seth Kushner, Blitz K, Anna Hummel, Lummy and Dr Dan Diaco.

The program can also be heard on Tune In Radio, or by visiting www.bubbaarmy.com , NewsTalk Florida https://www.newstalkflorida.com as well as Sports Talk Florida https://www.sportstalkflorida.com.

The Bubba The Love Sponge Program can also be viewed on the Twitch video platform. It is the most viewed radio show in the world according to Twitch.