Bryce On Politics: Thank you, President Trump

As the tenure of Donald J. Trump comes to an end, let me be the first to say, “Thank you Mister President for your service.” The Democrats won’t say it, the News Media certainly won’t, and don’t hold your breath for the Republicans, but as a member of the American populace, I offer my sincerest gratitude for going above and beyond the call of duty. Despite constant resistance from the Congress, a News Media bent on undermining your every move, and fair-weather friends in your own party, you accomplished more than the two terms of your predecessor and undoubtedly more than your successor.

In your four years:

* You brought peace to the Middle East by brokering treaties between Israel, the UAE, Bahrain, and the Sudan. This should easily result in a Nobel Peace Prize for you.

* You moved the American Embassy in Israel to Jerusalem, something promised by past presidents, yet failed to implement.

* You were responsible for the elimination of the ISIS terrorists in the Middle East.

* The country became energy independent under your leadership, thereby bringing the cost of energy down, as well as inflation. It also eliminated our dependence on foreign oil and further entanglement in the Middle East.

* You inaugurated the U.S. Space Force for the future defense of our country and planet.

* You reinvigorated the American military and reformed the Veterans Administration. You made them proud again.

* You developed new and stronger American trade deals, including the USMCA. Now, such trade deals will no longer be one-sided.

* You expedited the development of the Coronavirus vaccine, thereby helping not only Americans, but our foreign allies as well.

* You created a robust economy, the envy of the world, with higher GDP, and lower unemployment levels for the country, including several minorities.

As an outsider, you hindered the Congress’ incestuous relationship with lobbyists, bureaucrats, and the press, simply by putting America first. The Washington establishment fought back with everything they had; fake investigations, a fake impeachment, fake reporting, fake election, all designed to mislead the public. They did nothing but prove the government is for sale to the highest bidder, and whoever can stoop the lowest.

So, in addition to your other accomplishments, let me thank you…

* For believing in the greatness of America and putting our country first. We reject the notion of a world order.

* For showing us you do not have to be a part of the political elite to be successful in Washington, DC, or in any other level of government. You have given us hope common sense can prevail over political ideology.

* For revealing the corruption and diabolical evil of the Washington establishment, as well as their counterparts in foreign governments; the spying, the deceit, the propaganda, the sabotage, and the total absence of morality, all endorsed by the media.

* For demonstrating the need for election reform, something the Congress openly resists. If left unchanged, the Democrats will use this as a template for future elections.

* For clearly showing the inequities of the party system, whose members are more interested in doing what’s best for themselves and not the American people. They do not seem to realize their foot is squarely on a banana peal as the citizens are dissatisfied with the performance of our elected officials. There is so much injustice in the government, it is time to finally conduct a Constitutional Convention to reform it, something the Congress will openly resist.

* For showing the gullibility of the American people, those easily brainwashed by the News Media.

Now the American ship turns to port, and our culture, morality and history will come under attack by the coming leftist era.

Thank you Mr. President for showing us the truth and flushing out the true enemies of the country. You opened our eyes to reality.

It’s remarkable; we had you for only four years, yet you were the best president in the past fifty years, perhaps 100. We’ll probably never find another one like you in our lifetime, not unless the citizens rise up and declare, “Enough is enough!”

President Trump, should you decide to retire you deserve a well earned rest, but knowing your political opponents, they will never stop hounding you as they do not want you to run again. Do not despair though, as it says in Matthew 25:22-24, “Well done, good and faithful servant. Thou hast been faithful over a few things; I will make thee ruler over many things. Enter thou into the joy of thy lord.”

The Patriots will take it from here. We will not forget the lessons you have taught us.

To borrow and modify a couple of lines from Walt Whitman,

“O Captain! my Captain! our fearful trip has just begun,

The ship has weather’d every rack, the prize we sought will be won.”

Thank God for Donald Trump.

Keep the Faith!

Tim Bryce is an author, freelance writer and the Managing Director of M&JB Investment Company (M&JB) of Palm Harbor, Florida and has over 40 years of experience in the management consulting field.

For Tim's columns, see: timbryce.com

