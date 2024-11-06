Both Harris and Biden Call President Elect Trump to wish him well and to assure him there will be a peaceful transfer of power.

Approximately six hours after the Associated Press declared Republican nominee, former President Donald Trump, as the winner of the 2024 election, he received a concession call from Democratic nominee Vice President Kamala Harris. She wished President-Elect Trump well and assured him of a peaceful transfer of power on January 6th, when, in her role as President of the Senate, she will verify the vote before Congress.

Shortly after Trump received the call from Harris, President Joe Biden also made the customary congratulatory call to his 2020 opponent, wishing him well. Biden offered any assistance needed for a smooth transition back into the White House.

Donald Trump was elected as the 47th President of the United States on Wednesday, marking a remarkable return for the former president who did not concede defeat four years prior, incited a violent uprising at the U.S. Capitol, faced conviction on felony charges, and withstood two attempts on his life.

Securing a victory in Wisconsin, Trump surpassed the 270 electoral votes required to win the presidency. His win in Michigan on Wednesday afternoon completed his sweep of the “blue wall,” including Pennsylvania — states that leaned Democrat but swung to Trump in 2016 and then to President Joe Biden in 2020.

The victory confirms Trump’s aggressive political style. His deeply personal attacks on Harris, often misogynistic and racist, painted a dire image of a nation swamped by violent migrants. This harsh rhetoric, combined with a portrayal of extreme masculinity, appealed to disgruntled voters, especially men, in a highly divided country.