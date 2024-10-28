Bomb Threat Forces Swing State County GOP Headquarters To Close

Hailey Gomez

The Republican committee headquarters in Montgomery County, Pennsylvania, was forced to close its doors on Saturday after staff received a bomb threat by phone, according to a press release.

Pennsylvania’s GOP stated that an “angry” caller made a “profanity-laced bomb threat” to the Montgomery County office around 11:07 a.m. The state GOP noted that this incident isn’t isolated, as the party has experienced an increase in violent threats since September.

“Nothing will stop us from working to elect those who will put our country back on track,” Republican Party of Pennsylvania Chairman Lawrence Tabas wrote.

“And there should be unanimous agreement that political violence has no place in our elections, especially after an innocent Butler County husband and father lost his life to political violence,” Tabas added. “We emphatically urge Pennsylvanians to voice their opinions by voting, not violence and intimidation.”

In early September, an Erie County GOP staffer allegedly received death threats from a state resident, who threatened to kill the worker if they did not respond.

“I will KILL YOU IF YOU DON’T ANSWER ME!” “GONNA F***ING FIND YOU AND SKIN YOU ALIVE AND USE YOUR SKIN FOR F***ING TOILET PAPER, YOU F***ING KKK**T!” the test message stated, according to the press release.

Later, on Oct. 10, protestors “forcibly entered” the Delaware County Republican headquarters, reportedly threatening to “kill staff” and refusing to allow them to leave the building, according to the press release. During the incident, two female volunteers told authorities they felt threatened by the four protestors, the Mainline Times & Suburban reported.

“This type of harassment — a descent into threats or intimidation — ought to have no no place in our community,” Republican Party officials told the outlet at the time. “We condemn it in the strongest possible terms, and call on our friends across the aisle to do the same.”

By Oct. 17, an unspecified number of GOP-affiliated individuals received an anonymous letter warning that if former President Donald Trump wins this November, their “property” and family “may be impacted,” the press release reported.

“Should your candidate win…we know where you live, you are in the data base. In the dead of a cold winters night, this year, or next and beyond, there is no knowing what may happen. Your property, your family may be impacted…” the letter stated. “You tread on me at your peril, motherf****r. We look forward to visiting in the future.”

The state’s GOP noted local police departments, Democratic Pennsylvania Gov. Josh Shapiro’s Election Integrity Task Force and the FBI have been made aware of the threats.

Shapiro’s office and the FBI did not immediately respond to the Daily Caller News Foundation’s request for comment.

All content created by the Daily Caller News Foundation, an independent and nonpartisan newswire service, is available without charge to any legitimate news publisher that can provide a large audience. All republished articles must include our logo, our reporter’s byline and their DCNF affiliation. For any questions about our guidelines or partnering with us, please contact licensing@dailycallernewsfoundation.org.