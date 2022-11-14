Blake Masters: Mitch McConnell ‘Doesn’t Deserve’ Leadership Post

Harold Hutchison

Arizona Republican senatorial candidate Blake Masters slammed Republican Sen. Mitch McConnell of Kentucky Friday, saying McConnell “doesn’t deserve” a leadership post.

“I think Arizonans deserve much, much better and when Kari Lake is governor, they’re gonna get it. So, Maricopa County elections, maybe they are working hard, God bless them, it’s at best, just incompetent. But do you know what else is incompetent, Tucker? The establishment. The people who control the purse strings,” Masters said.

“Senate Leadership Fund, Mitch McConnell, McConnell decided to spend millions of dollars attacking a fellow Republican in Alaska instead of helping me defeat Sen. Mark Kelly,” Masters continued. “Had he chosen to spend the money in Arizona, this race would be over and we’d be celebrating a Senate majority right now.”

McConnell’s PAC reportedly pulled $8 million in campaign spending from Arizona after Masters won the primary nomination, according to Fox News. McConnel backed Republican Sen. Lisa Murkowski over challenger Kelly Tshibaka, drawing a censure from the Alaska Republican Party.

McConnell’s Senate Leadership Fund super PAC reportedly spent $178 million for Senate races in Georgia, Nevada, North Carolina, Ohio and Pennsylvania according to the Idaho Capital Sun. The Congressional Leadership fund, tied to Republican Rep. Kevin McCarthy, spent over $200 million in the lead-up to the midterm elections, Politico reported.

Fox News hosts Tucker Carlson and Jesse Watters slammed McConnell earlier this week, with Carlson saying mediocrity should not be rewarded while Watters questioned McConnell’s campaign spending decisions.

Masters trails Democratic Sen. Mark Kelly, 51.7% to 46.2% with 80% of votes counted, according to The New York Times. Republican gubernatorial nominee Kari Lake trails Democratic Secretary of State Katie Hobbs 50.6% to 49.4% with 8-% of the votes counted, while Republican Clark County Sheriff Joe Lombardo defeated Democratic Gov. Steve Sisolak of Nevada.

“So my message to the people of America, my message actually to Republican senators, hopefully my future colleagues: Let’s not vote Mitch McConnell into leadership,” said. “He doesn’t deserve to be majority leader or minority leader. You get a choice: You can stand with your constituents, you can stand for Americans or you can stand for Mitch McConnell.”

Republican Sens. Marco Rubio of Florida and Josh Hawley of Missouri called for leadership elections to be delayed Friday, citing the long vote counts in Arizona and Nevada and the runoff in Georgia.

