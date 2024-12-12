Bill Clinton Hopes Biden Won’t ‘Preemptively Pardon’ Wife Or Other Trump Opponents

Nicole Silverio

Former President Bill Clinton told “The View” co-hosts Wednesday that he hopes President Joe Biden will not “preemptively pardon” his wife or the other alleged political targets of President-elect Donald Trump.

Clinton argued the president should not issue preemptive pardons to his wife, former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton, or Trump’s other alleged potential political targets since it is a waste of time attempting to “get even” with opponents. Kash Patel, Trump’s nominee for FBI director, has suggested in several interviews that Hillary Clinton, along with many other current and previous officials, have potentially committed crimes which could possibly make them all subject to a criminal investigation.

“Do you think it would be wise of President Biden to preemptively pardon any potential targets? What about your wife, Hillary Clinton?” co-host Sunny Hostin asked. “She apparently is on Kash Patel’s list.”

“They’ve got a problem with [Hillary] because first, she didn’t do anything wrong,” Clinton replied. “Secondly, she followed the rules exactly as they were written. Third, Trump’s state department found that Hillary sent and received exactly 0 classified emails on her personal device … I think if President Biden wanted to talk to me about it, I would talk to him about it. But, I don’t think I should be giving public advice on the pardon power. I think it’s too … it’s a very personal thing. But I hope he won’t do that. Most of us get out of this world ahead of where we would get if all we got was simple justice and so, it’s normally a fool’s errand to spend a lot of time trying to get even.”

WATCH:

The State Department investigated Hillary Clinton’s emails to determine whether she sent or received classified information from her private email server while she served as secretary of State during former President Barack Obama’s administration. The agency concluded that while the use of the private server increased the risk of compromising classified information, they found no evidence “of systemic, deliberate mishandling of classified information.”

Biden issued a “full and unconditional” pardon to his son, Hunter Biden, on Dec. 1 for any conviction, criminal investigation or pending charge committed between Jan. 1, 2014 and Dec. 1, 2024. The pardon granted the president’s son immunity from any potential charges he could have faced relating to his overseas business dealings, his three felony convictions regarding his illegal purchase of a Colt Cobra in 2018 and the nine charges he faced in California for allegedly failing to pay $1.4 million taxes from 2016 to 2019.

White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said during a Dec. 6 briefing that Biden is “reviewing other pardons and commutations” during his final weeks in office.

