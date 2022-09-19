Big Tech Ratchets Up Biden-Backed War On ‘Hate-Fueled Violence’

Trevor Schakohl

Several major technology companies announced measures Thursday to combat violent extremism and hate on social media.

The White House’s United We Stand Summit was meant to “counter the destructive effects of hate-fueled violence on our democracy and public safety,” its website said. The website detailed prominent tech companies’ newly-announced anti-violent extremism initiatives.

Meta, Facebook and Instagram’s parent company, revealed a new revealed a new partnership with the Middlebury Institute of International Studies Center on Terrorism, Extremism, and Counterterrorism focused on fighting violent extremism. The summit website said Meta will work with Search For Common Ground to provide initiatives to help community-based partners trying to counter hate-fueled violence.

The website cited expanded YouTube policies to combat violent extremism by taking down content meant to inspire committing harm, fundraising or recruiting through glorifying violent acts. The platform’s educational media literacy campaign is particularly aimed at helping younger users identify manipulative misinformation-spreading tactics, and it pledged funding and training support for the McCain Institute and EdVenture Partners’ Invent2Prevent program pushing college students’ development of violence and terrorism prevention efforts.

Microsoft created “violence detection and prevention artificial intelligence (AI) and Machine Learning (ML) tools” capable of helping to reveal credible public safety threats, according to the website. The company revealed the development of a new Minecraft: Education Edition experience “to help students, families and educators learn ways to build a better and safer online and offline world through respect, empathy, trust and safety.”

A new Twitch tool will allow streamers and their communities to work against hate and harassment, the summit’s website reported. The platform is pursuing community education initiatives about harmful misinformation and hateful violence.

