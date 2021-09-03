Biden Slams Texas’ New Pro-Life Law, Says It ‘Blatantly Violates ‘ Roe v. Wade

Mary Margaret Olohan

President Joe Biden slammed Texas’ Heartbeat Act in a Wednesday statement, saying that the pro-life law “blatantly violates” Roe v. Wade.

Uninhibited by any action from the Supreme Court, Texas’ highly disputed abortion ban went into effect early Wednesday morning. The law bans abortions after the unborn baby‘s heartbeat can be detected, usually around 6 weeks.

Biden promised Wednesday that his administration is “deeply committed” to protecting Roe v. Wade.

“Today, Texas law SB8 went into effect,” the president’s statement said. “This extreme Texas law blatantly violates the constitutional right established under Roe v. Wade and upheld as precedent for nearly half a century.”

“The Texas law will significantly impair women’s access to the health care they need, particularly for communities of color and individuals with low incomes,” he continued. “And, outrageously, it deputizes private citizens to bring lawsuits against anyone who they believe has helped another person get an abortion, which might even include family members, health care workers, front desk staff at a health care clinic, or strangers with no connection to the individual.”

The Heartbeat Act, which makes exceptions for medical emergencies but not in cases of rape or incest, has raised the ire of pro-abortion advocates as it allows “any person” to sue doctors, abortion clinics, or anyone who “knowingly engages in conduct that aids or abets the performance or inducement of an abortion.”

Those who sue over an abortion may be awarded $10,000 “for each abortion” the defendant performed, induced, aided, or abetted in violation of the law — monetary amounts that some pro-abortion advocates are calling “bounties.”

