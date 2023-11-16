Biden and Xi meet on the sidelines of the APEC conference

President Joe Biden and Chinese President Xi Jinping will meet Wednesday on the sidelines of the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperative conference.

Senior White House officials said Biden would walk away from the talks with major announcements expected on curbing the flow of chemicals used in the production of fentanyl and concrete steps to revive military to military communications.

One senior administration official said Wednesday’s talks will stand out from the last time Biden and Xi spoke a year ago in Bali. The official says there weren’t concrete agreements coming out of Bali, unlike what is expected on Wednesday. The official spoke on condition of anonymity to preview aspects of the meeting,

