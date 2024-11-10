Beyoncé leads the 2025 Grammy noms, becoming the most nominated artist in the show’s history

NEW YORK (AP) — Welcome toBeyoncé country. When it comes to the 2025 Grammy Award nominations, “Cowboy Carter” rules the nation. She leads the nods with 11, bringing her career total to 99 nominations. That makes her the most nominated artist in Grammy history.

“Cowboy Carter” is up for album and country album of the year, and “Texas Hold ’Em” is nominated for record, song and country song of the year. She also received nominations in a wide swath of genres, including pop, country, Americana and melodic rap performance categories.

This is her first time receiving nominations in the country and Americana categories. Previously, she and her husband Jay-Z were tied for most career nominations, at 88.

If Beyoncé wins the album of the year, she’ll become the first Black woman to do so in the 21st century. Lauryn Hill last won in 1999 for “The Miseducation of Lauryn Hill,” joining Natalie Cole and Whitney Houston as the only Black women to take home the Grammys’ top prize.

Post Malone also received his first ever nominations in the country categories this year, having released his debut country album “F-1 Trillion” in August. That one is up for country album and “I Had Some Help,” his collaboration with Morgan Wallen, is nominated for country song and country duo/group performance. They are Wallen’s first ever Grammy nominations.

Dolly Parton scored her 55th career nomination in the audio book, narration, and storytelling recording category for her “Behind the Seams: My Life in Rhinestones,” news The Associated Press broke to the country music legend Friday morning. “No! What did I get nominated for?” she cheered over the phone. “Oh, well, that’s cool. I thought it would be for my rock album, I’d take it.

“It feels good. I’m always appreciative of everything. I don’t work for that, but it’s always good to say ‘you’ve done good work,’ and for somebody to acknowledge that. So, I’m always proud of every award I get and every mention I get. That just makes me feel like I’m doing the right thing.”

She’s up against producer Guy Oldfield, George Clinton, Barbra Streisand and Jimmy Carter, who could become the oldest Grammy award winner in history at 100.

So, what’s missing? Like last year, there’s a huge dearth of Latin music — the fastest growing streaming genre in the United States — across the board, and no representation in the major categories. There are also only four entries in the best Música Mexicana album category, despite it also being one of the fastest growing genres.

And K-pop, too, seems to be absent. There are no nominations for the BTS members who’ve released solo material this year: RM’s “Right Place, Wrong Person,” J-Hope’s “Hope on the Street, Vol. 1,” and Jimin’s “Muse.” As a boy band, BTS has received five nominations across their career.

“I definitely see room for improvement across many genres and we are continuing to invite people to be a part of the academy,” Mason jr. says. “Without the right representation we don’t get the right results. When I say right, I mean reflective and representative of what’s happening in music today. So, the work continues.”

The 2025 Grammy Awards will air Feb. 2 live on CBS and Paramount+ from the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles.