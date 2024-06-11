Bennie Ganz Had Enough of Netanyahu So He Leaves The Israeli Government

As promised Benny Gantz, a central figure in Israel’s three-person war Cabinet, has declared his resignation. He expressed dissatisfaction with Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s management of the war and accused him of placing his “political survival” above the nation’s security requirements. Gantz’s decision came in the wake of a failed postwar plan for the Palestinian enclave. The civilian casualties in the Gaza conflict have attracted worldwide condemnation, increasing the pressure on Netanyahu.

Gantz declared that Israel requires “a real victory” and advocated for elections this autumn to form a government capable of confronting challenges. In response, Netanyahu called for unity and highlighted the war’s objectives, such as releasing hostages and eradicating Hamas.

The action does not pose an immediate threat to Netanyahu’s position, as he maintains control over a majority coalition in parliament. However, it does increase his dependence on far-right allies who are against the recent U.S.-endorsed cease-fire proposal and favor continuing the conflict.

Gantz expressed his concerns regarding the future of Israel under Netanyahu’s leadership.. “Unfortunately, Netanyahu is preventing us from achieving true victory, which is the justification for the painful and ongoing price,” Gantz said. He added that Netanyahu was “making empty promises,” and the country needs to take a different direction as he expects the fighting to continue for years to come.”

The well-regarded ex-military chief became part of Netanyahu’s government soon after the Hamas assault, symbolizing solidarity. His inclusion enhanced Israel’s standing among global allies. Gantz maintains strong working relationships with U.S. representatives and all of Israel’s European and regional partners.

Gantz has urged for elections to be held in Israel during the fall and has prompted the third member of the war Cabinet, Defense Minister Yoav Gallant, to make the ethical choice and step down from his position. Gallant had earlier stated his intention to resign should Israel decide to reoccupy Gaza and has advocated for the government to devise plans for a Palestinian administration.

The implications of Ganz’s resignation for the Israeli government are yet to be determined, particularly regarding any changes in the country’s approach to combating Hamas. Additionally, it is uncertain whether the far right will gain greater influence in the Israeli government going forward.