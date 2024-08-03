Behind The Scenes of NBC Sports’ Paris Olympic and Paralympic Coverage in Stamford, CT

More than 3,000 miles from Paris, NBC Sports’ Campus in Stamford, Connecticut, an 115,000 square foot facility, is where nearly all of NBCUniversal’s production and engineering infrastructure begins its journey to Paris. Close to 2,000 Olympic based employees, including our production crews, operations and engineering teams, and studio talent, are working out of the Stamford epicenter, representing nearly two-thirds of the entire Olympics coverage team.

We are so proud that Stamford is the host of the NBC Sports broadcast of the 2024 Olympics. We are so grateful to have NBC Sports in our city and all of the 32 sports that viewers will be watching will be broadcast from right here at this NBC Sports facility which is very exciting and a source of pride for our city.

— Caroline Simmons, Mayor of Stamford, CT

Over the next few weeks, every piece of Olympic content, including thousands of feeds sent in from Paris, will pass through the Broadcast Operations Center in Stamford before going on-screen. NBCUniversal first broadcast the Games at the 1964 Tokyo Olympics with only 14 hours of coverage. This year, NBCUniversal will broadcast more than 7,000 programming hours across linear and digital platforms, including 5,000 of those hours streaming across NBC Sports’ digital platforms.

This is amazing what NBC Sports is doing here. Everything is being processed right here in Stamford. They are making the Olympics here although the athletes are doing amazing things over in Paris.

— Ned Lamont, Governor of Connecticut

NBC Sports produces nearly all sports programming out of its Stamford headquarters, and next year, will add NBA and WNBA games for the first time in 22 years.

How to Watch The Olympic Games Paris 2024 Across NBCUniversal

NBCU will surround this unprecedented Olympic presentation with its most comprehensive coverage plan ever. HERE are all the ways for U.S. viewers to watch the 2024 Paris Olympics.

Every day during the Summer Olympics, NBC will offer fans at least nine hours of daytime coverage of the Games’ most exciting events, including live finals coverage of swimming, gymnastics, track and field, and more. Considering the time difference (Paris is six hours ahead of the U.S.’s eastern time zone), fans will be able to watch the day’s most popular events live on NBC in the morning and afternoon. NBC will also deliver an enhanced Olympics primetime show each night, providing three hours of must-see entertainment.

In addition, every event from the Summer Olympics will be broadcast live on Peacock, which will be home to an innovative Olympics hub that will include “curated rails of live and upcoming events, dedicated in-depth hubs for nearly 40 sports, medal standings and an interactive schedule. Telemundo and Universo will also present more than 315 hours of LIVE apanish-language coverage of the Summer Games of the XXXIII Olympiad

