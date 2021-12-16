Be Part of the Global Eco Army

TREE PLANTING & HOLIDAY FUNDRAISER



Join us plant beautiful trees and flowers along with Amazon, Glenn Mitchell State Farm, Catania Media Consultants, Attorney Craig E. Rothburd P.A, The Solar Shade, Supporting Water, Violinist Susana Szakacs, Emily Alexandria Cosmetics, Home Depot, Lowe’s, Raramuri Ventures, The Fresh Market, WTS Dynamics, Icostum, Solar Shade, Guardian Accounting Group, Solar Source, Attorney Keith A. Warshofsky, P.A, Dr. Francisco E. Arevalo, D.M.D, ABC Action News, Bay News 9, Clear Channel Outdoor, News Channel 8, Genesis Communications, UCP, Zewan, Old Castle Restaurant, Santana Logistics, RedTree Landscape Systems and many other brands that want to show LOVE to our PLANET by giving back.

GOAL: Meet Likeminded individuals and brands that care for our Environment and Network with Eco-Friendly businesses.



Raffles will be available for our Eco-Soldiers who are SAVING OUR ONE AND ONLY PLANET EARTH!



Volunteers and Donors Welcome! Let’s change the World together to a better greener and cleaner future!



For more information: Please contact Alicia Valdes at Alicia.V@GlobalEcoArmy.Com Or call 813-528-6490.



Feel free to visit our website at: www.GlobalEcoArmy.Org



Date: Friday, December 17th, 2021



Time: 12:00 PM to 4:00 PM (Please arrive 15-20 minutes earlier to allow time to sign in / change into Global Eco Army shirt)



Dress Code: Jeans, Sweatpants, Leggings, Tennis shoes and a T-Shirt. Wear a hat and sunglasses to protect face from sunburn.



GPS Location: 2121 S. Pebble Beach Blvd

Sun City Center, Fl 33573



Parking: 2 blocks east at end of S. Pebble Beach Blvd near Hwy 301 gate. Look for Tables with Global Eco Army Logo on.

ITINERARY

12:00 PM – 12:30 PM – SIGN IN

$20 RAFFLE TICKET PURCHASE (Optional) TO HELP CHARITY FUNDRAISE / SHOW YOUR ONLINE RECEIPT OR, PAY CASH TO ALICIA VALDES ONLY.

Potential to Win $100 Gift Card for Men’s Upscale Clothing Store, $80 Christmas Gift Basket from Fresh Market and More!



12:30 – 1:00 PM – LOVE PRINT ON EARTH WITH VOLUNTEERS

(Press/ TV News Arrival)



1:00 PM – 3:00 PM – LEARNING HOW TO PLANT 3 TYPES OF TREES AND FLOWERS

(Poinsettia Flowers, Magnolia Trees and Podocarpus Trees)

Courtesy of Peter Lucadano and his crew from RedTree Landscape Systems RedTree Landscape Systems



2:30 PM – 3:30 PM – LUNCH / RESTROOM BREAK – Please ask Danielle Hanson (HOA President)



3:30 PM – 4:00 PM – CALL ON RAFFLE TICKET WINNERS/ NETWORKING

RAFFLE ITEMS



You can purchase your $20 Raffle Ticket in advance at the donate

Donate via paypal.com by clicking here



When you sign in, show the receipt to obtain your raffle ticket.