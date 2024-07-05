Bay Area to crush records as 100 plus temps are here for the weekend.

Tampa Bay is in the midst of a heat wave, with temperatures soaring to the mid to upper 90s. Considering the humidity, the heat index may rise up to 109 degrees. Residents must take necessary precautions to ensure safety during this extreme weather. Those in the vicinity should remember to stay hydrated, find shade, and limit outdoor activities during the hottest parts of the day.

According to the National Weather Service, St. Petersburg’s temperatures were approximately 4.5 degrees above average, while Tampa’s were 3.5 degrees above average. Last month marked the hottest May on record for numerous cities in the Tampa Bay area, encompassing the entire West Coast of Florida.

If you’re seeking relief from the high temperatures at the Gulf, you might want to consider an alternative water source. Last week, water temperatures from the beach to the bay soared to their highest points of the year, surpassing 90 degrees at Clearwater Beach and near Port Manatee in southern Tampa Bay, as reported by an analysis of temperature data managed by the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration.

Be very careful to watch out for heatstroke is a serious condition that arises when the body becomes excessively overheated, often due to prolonged exposure to high temperatures or intense physical activity.

Here are some preventive measures you can take:

Stay Hydrated: Drink plenty of water to maintain proper hydration. Dress Appropriately: Wear lightweight, loose-fitting clothing to allow better air circulation. Avoid Sunburn: Protect your skin from excessive sun exposure. Limit Outdoor Activity: Especially during the hottest parts of the day. Stay Indoors: Seek shelter during extreme heat. Avoid Alcohol and Caffeine: These can contribute to dehydration. Never Leave Anyone in a Parked Car: Even a few minutes in a hot car can be dangerous. Rest and Take Breaks: Especially if you’re engaged in strenuous physical activity.

Remember, if you experience symptoms like confusion, dizziness, or nausea, seek medical attention promptly.