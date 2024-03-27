Baltimore bridge collapse brings back memories of he Sunshine Skyway. Major port closed till until investigation complete.

Baltimore’s Francis Scott Key Bridge collapsed after a container ship lost power and rammed into the bridge early Tuesday, sending vehicles plunging into the water. Six people are still unaccounted for.

Here’s what to know:

— Collapse’s cause: The ship, which is called Dali, reported losing power just before it struck a column on the bridge, authorities said.

— Search ongoing: Two people have been pulled from the water following the collapse; one was in serious condition. Rescuers are searching for six construction workers who were working on the bridge at the time of the collapse.

— What we know so far: Maryland Gov. Wes Moore said a large cargo ship lost power and issued a mayday call moments before it struck the bridge, though it was still moving toward the span at a rapid speed.

— Bridge location: The bridge, part of I-695, once spanned the Patapsco River, a vital artery that along with the Port of Baltimore is a hub for shipping on the East Coast.10 min agoBiden says he will head to Baltimore soonBY SEUNG MIN KIMShare

President Joe Biden said Tuesday he plans to travel to Baltimore “as quickly as I can” and that he plans for the federal government to pick up the entire cost of reconstruction of the Francis Scott Key Bridge, which collapsed earlier in the day after a container ship lost power and struck it.

“We’re going to rebuild that port together,” Biden said in brief remarks from the White House, shortly before departing for North Carolina.

President Joe Biden delivers remarks on the Francis Scott Key bridge collapse at the White House. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)

The president said he expects lawmakers on Capitol Hill to support his bid to ensure the U.S. government pays for rebuilding the bridge.

“This is going to take some time,” Biden said. “The people of Baltimore can count on us, though, to stick with them at every step of the way until the port is reopened and the bridge is rebuilt.”

Biden’s expected challenger in the presidential race this year, Republican Donald Trump, as of midday Tuesday has not commented publicly on the bridge collapse.35 sec agoNearly 12 hours after the bridge collapse, here’s where things standShare

Boats move near a container ship as it rests against wreckage of the Francis Scott Key Bridge. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke)

Authorities are piecing together what led to the bridge collapse in Baltimore. But so far, we know that Maryland Gov. Wes Moore said a large cargo ship lost power and issued a mayday call moments before it struck the bridge early Tuesday, though it was still moving toward the span at a rapid speed.

The Francis Scott Key Bridge broke apart and tumbled into the Patapsco River. Two people were rescued. But officials say they haven’t been able to account for six others.18 min agoBaltimore Orioles cancel evening rallyBY HOLLY RAMERShare

The Baltimore Orioles have canceled a workout and rally for fans that had been planned for Tuesday night.

The event at Oriole Park at Camden Yards was part of the leadup to Thursday’s Opening Day, when the team will host the Los Angeles Angels. Instead, the team said, the event was canceled in light of the bridge collapse.

“Baltimore, we’re a tight-knit and resilient community,” the team posted on X. “Together we will get through this.”

Parts of the Francis Scott Key Bridge remain after a container ship collided with one of the bridge’s support Tuesday, March 26, 2024 in Baltimore. (WJLA via AP)

37 min agoWho was Francis Scott Key, whose namesake bridge fell?BY DEEPTI HAJELAShare

A major bridge that collapsed in Baltimore after getting hit by a ship is named for Francis Scott Key, who turned a wartime experience in the early 19th century into the poem that became the national anthem of the United States.

During the War of 1812 between the United States and the British, Key was on a ship to negotiate an American prisoner’s release and witnessed a 25-hour British bombardment of Fort McHenry. He saw that the American flag stayed up through the hours of darkness and was still at the top of the fort when the morning came. He turned it into a poem.

▶ Read more about Key and the national anthem52 min agoExpert says bridge didn’t appear to have pier protectionBY HOLLY RAMERShare

The bridge did not appear to have pier protection to withstand the cargo ship crash, according to a professor of civil and environmental engineering.

Professor Roberto Leon, of Virginia Tech, said he reviewed the video of the crash Tuesday.

“If a bridge pier without adequate protection is hit by a ship of this size, there is very little that the bridge could do,” Leon said.

Maryland recently retrofitted another bridge with pier protection devices for about $100 million, he said.

It’s expensive, but the price would pale in comparison with expected losses from the damaged bridge, including additional miles driven, fuel and business costs, he said.