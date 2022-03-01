As construction ends it is time for Interstate 4 toll lanes finally are open

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — After seven years of constant construction projects, the new toll lanes have opened along Interstate 4 in central Florida.

The Florida Department of Transportation officially opened the toll lanes that run through parts of Orange and Seminole counties on Saturday.

The $2.4 billion project rebuilt 15 major interchanges, and constructed and widened 140 bridges. Crews also put up miles of sound walls and created a toll-lane expressway within the median of I-4, the Orlando Sentinel reported.

The project was called I-4 Ultimate because state transportation officials said there will be no more expansions of the corridor running through central Florida.

Interstate 4 connects Tampa on Florida’s Gulf Coast to the Daytona Beach area on the state’s Atlantic side, cutting through the heart of theme park territory in Orlando.