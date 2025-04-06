April will be big on Peacock including WrestleMania IX: Becoming a Spectacle & WrestleMania 41

Spring has officially sprung at last, and over on Peacock, things are buzzing in the month of April with a whole bouquet of new streaming originals, huge live events, and the well-timed addition of some beloved small-screen classics.
From an epic look back at a game-changing 1990s WrestleMania spectacle to the weekend-long binge of this year’s upcoming WrestleMania 41 (streaming live April 19 and 20), Peacock’s the place to catch every action-packed moment from the WWE’s premiere annual throwdown. But that just scratches the surface of the bird app’s deep streaming lineup this month, so let’s dive in and take a closer look at all the awesome new content arriving on Peacock in April 2025.
WrestleMania IX: Becoming a Spectacle & WrestleMania 41
Longtime fans who remember Hulk Hogan’s chaos-laced 1990s comeback can take a walk down memory lane with WrestleMania IX: Becoming a Spectacle, a Peacock original documentary that revisits one of the sport’s most controversial historic clashes. Featuring new behind-the-scenes peeks and never-before-seen footage from the fabled 1993 outdoor event at Caesars Palace Las Vegas, WrestleMania IX: Becoming a Spectacle streams on Peacock beginning April 11. It’s the perfect way to whet your appetite for this year’s main WWE event arriving just days later: Catch the next steps in John Cena’s shocking shift toward the dark side when he faces down Cody Rhodes in WrestleMania 41, streaming live on Peacock on April 19 and 20.
Detective Elliot Stabler (Christopher Meloni) is making the big leap to Peacock for the Season 5 premiere of Law & Order: Organized Crime, complete with all-new Season 5 casting additions that include Breaking Bad alum Dean Norris and a recurring guest spot from newcomer Jason Patric (The Lost Boys). Catch up on previous seasons in the full series on Peacock here — and the catch the two-episode premiere of Season 5 on April 17, followed by the arrival of new episodes every Thursday thereafter.
The Making of The Americas
April is Earth Month, marking the ideal occasion to appreciate the vast array of natural wonders that spans two continents in the Tom Hanks-narrated NBC docu-series The Americas, streaming on Peacock here. Better still, go behind the scenes of the epic 10-part adventure beginning April 13, when new Peacock original documentary The Making of the Americas debuts to take viewers on an amazing tour of how the series’ award-winning crew managed to pull it all off.
Three’s Company, The Valley, & more
Come and knock on our door… because Three’s Company is now streaming on Peacock! From March 31 onward, warp back in time to the 1970s sitcom glory days alongside Janet (Joyce DeWitt), Chrissy (Suzanne Somers), and Jack (John Ritter), with all eight seasons of the classic comedy ready to binge anytime. Peacock’s also the place to stream new episodes of Season 2 of The Valley the day after they air on Bravo this month, not to mention the one and only platform to feature the weird, wild story of 1980s pop icons Milli Vanilli in the fascinating in-depth movie documentary Girl You Know It’s True (streaming April 4).
Here’s a look at everything streaming on Peacock in April 2025:
Titles marked with “*” are exclusive to Peacock; titles in bold indicate Peacock Originals.
Peacock April Highlights
April 4: Girl You Know It’s True (Peacock Exclusive)*
April 11: WrestleMania IX: Becoming a Spectacle (Peacock Original)*
April 17: Law & Order: Organized Crime, Season 5 (Peacock Original)*
April 17: Team Mekbots: Animal Rescue, Season 1 (Peacock Original)*
April 13: The Making of The Americas (Peacock Original)*
Movies (Streaming April 1)
Age of Adeline*
All Star Comedy Jam: Live From Atlanta
Along Came A Nanny
American Graffiti
At Home In Mitford
Babe
The Babe
Babe: Pig In The City
Bad Boys*
Bad Boys II*
Balls of Fury
Best Christmas Party Ever
The Big Bang
Big Sky River
Birds Of Paradise
Blue Streak*
Bruce Almighty
Carlito’s Way
Casino
Caught-Up
Cheech and Chong’s Next Movie
Christmas Bedtime Stories
Christmas For Keeps
Christmas Homecoming
The Con Is On
Creed III
Crimetime: Freefall
Dark Waters
The Dilemma
Dr. Seuss’ The Cat In the Hat
Draft Day
Dreamgirls
Entertaining Christmas
The Exorcist
Exorcist: The Beginning*
Eye Of The Beholder
Face/Off
The Fighter
Flipping For Christmas
For a Good Time Call…
Funny People
Gangs of New York (2003)
The Good House*
Good Neighbors
Grandma’s Boy
Grease
Half Baked
Happy Gilmore
Harold & Kumar Go To White Castle
The Homesman
Hop
How High
How To Train Your Dragon
How To Train Your Dragon 2
How To Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World
The Huntsman: Winter’s War
Interstellar
The Italian Job
Jawbone
Joseph: King of Dreams
Kicking & Screaming
Last Night in Soho*
Legend
Make It Happen
Mallrats
Mamma Mia!
Michael Jackson’s This Is It*
Moneyball
My Dreams Of You
Napa Ever After
Never Rarely Sometimes Always*
No Country For Old Men
Noah
Nobody*
A Novel Romance
One Summer
The Photograph*
Prey
The Prince of Egypt
Pulp Fiction
Richard Pryor: Line & Smokin’
Ride Along
Ride Along 2
Savages
Scarface
School Dance
Sea Level
Shanghai (2015)
Shaun The Sheep
Shutter Island
Sister Act
Sisters
Sleigh Bells Ring
Small Town Crime
Snow White and The Huntsman
Soul Plane
Sprung
Taken
Tarzan (2014)
A Taste Of Love
That Awkward Moment
Trainspotting
True Justice: Family Ties
An Uncommon Grace
The Untouchables
Vampire Academy*
The Vatican Tapes
Wild Oats
You, Me, And Him
Arriving after April 1
April 2
Aftermath
Americano
Astro Boy
Begin Again
Dog Days
Exposed
The Great Gilly Hopkins
The Haunted World Of El Superbeasto
Last Chance Harvey
Let’s Spend The Night Together
Miral
Misconduct
Nowhere Boy
The One I Love
Pulse
April 4
Girl You Know It’s True — (Peacock Exclusive)*
April 6
Hearts Around The Table: Josh’s Third Serving
April 7
Beast*
April 9
Above Suspicion
Alex Rider: Operation Stormbreaker
Desierto
Future World
The Great Buck Howard
Like Minds
Me You Madness
MI-5: The Greater Good
The Promotion
The Quest For Tom Sawyer’s Gold
Sea Level 2: Magic Arch
Solace
Soloman Kane
Space Chimps
Tender Mercies
We Summon The Darkness
April 13
Halloween Ends*
Hearts Around The Table: Kiki’s Fourth Ingredient
April 15
Mother!
April 16
Oppenheimer*
April 18
Skin Trade
April 19
A Good Day To Be Black & Sexy
April 20
Journey To You
April 28
Operation Fortune: Ruse De Guerre*
New Episodes Weekly
The Americas (NBC)
Below Deck Down Under, Season 3 (Bravo)
Bravo’s Love Hotel, Season 1 (Bravo)
Chicago Fire, Season 13 (NBC)
Chicago Med, Season 10 (NBC)
Chicago PD, Season 12 (NBC)
Dateline, Season 33 (NBC)
Days of Our Lives, Season 60 (Peacock Exclusive)
Denise Richards and Her Wild Things, Season 1 (Bravo)
Earth Odyssey with Dylan Dreyer, Season 7 (NBC)
Found, Season 2 (NBC)
Grosse Pointe Garden Society, Season 1 (NBC)
Harlem Globetrotters: Play it Forward, Season 3 (NBC)
The Hunting Party, Season 1 (NBC)
La Casa de los Famosos, Season 5 (Telemundo)
La Jefa, Season 1 (Telemundo)
Law & Order, Season 24 (NBC)
Law & Order: SVU, Season 26 (NBC)
Married To Medicine: Atlanta, Season 11 (Bravo)
Me Robaste El Corazon, Season 1 (Telemundo)
Mutual of Omaha’s Wild Kingdom Protecting the Wild, Season 2 (NBC)
Night Court, Season 3 (NBC)
The Real Housewives of Atlanta, Season 16 (Bravo)
The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, Season 14 (Bravo)
The Real Housewives of Atlanta After Show, Season 2 (Bravo Digital)
Saturday Night Live, Season 50 (NBC)
Snapped: Killer Couples, Season 18 (Oxygen)
Southern Charm, Season 1 (Bravo)
Southern Charm After Show, Season 1 (Bravo Digital)
St. Denis Medical, Season 1 (NBC)
Suits: L.A., Season 1 (NBC)
Summer House, Season 9 (Bravo)
Top Chef, Season 22 (Bravo)
Top Chef: Last Chance Kitchen, Season 22 (Bravo Digital)
Top Chef: The Dish with Kish, Season 2 (Bravo Digital)
The Valley, Season 2 (Bravo)
The Valley After Show, Season 1 (Bravo Digital)
The Voice, Season 27 (NBC)
Watch What Happens Live, Season 22 (Bravo)
Wild Child, Season 5 (NBC)
Yes, Chef!, Season 1 (NBC)
New April additions
April 1
Moving On, Season 11
Prosecuting Evil with Kelly Siegler, Season 2 (Oxygen)
April 2
The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, Season 14 – Reunion Part 1, Extended & Uncensored (Bravo)
April 4
Southern Charm, Season 10 – Reunion, Uncensored (Bravo)
Southern Charm After Show, Season 1 – Finale (Bravo Digital)
April 5
Saturday Night Live, Season 50 (NBC)
April 7
Beast*
Married To Medicine: Atlanta, Season 11 – Reunion, Uncensored (Bravo)
April 8
The Hunting Party, Season 1 – Finale (NBC)
April 9
Denise Richards and Her Wild Things, Season 1 – Finale
The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, Season 14 – Reunion Part 2, Extended & Uncensored (Bravo)
April 12
Saturday Night Live, Season 50 (NBC)
April 13
The Americas – Finale (NBC)
Hearts Around The Table: Kiki’s Fourth Ingredient
The Making of the Americas – Premiere (Peacock Original)*
April 16
The Valley, Season 2 – Premiere (Bravo)
The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, Season 14 – Reunion Part 3, Extended & Uncensored (Bravo)
April 17
Law & Order Organized Crime, Season 5 – Premiere (Peacock Original)*
Team Mekbots: Animal Rescue, Season 1 – New Episodes, 6 Episodes, 30 min (Peacock Original)*
Ninjago: Dragons Rising, Season 3
April 28
Bravo’s Love Hotel, Season 1 – Premiere (Bravo)
April 29
Fatal Family Feuds, Season 2 – Premiere (Oxygen)
Yes, Chef!, Season 1 – Premiere (NBC)
April 30
St. Denis Medical, Season 1 – Finale (NBC)
Live Sports & Events
New Episodes Weekly
Chris Simms Unbuttoned (Monday, Thursday and Friday)
The Dan Patrick Show (Monday through Friday)
Fantasy Football Happy Hour with Matthew Berry (Monday through Friday)
PFT Live (Monday through Friday)
The Dan Le Batard with Stugotz (Monday through Friday)
FNIA Podcast (Wednesday)
You Better You Bet (Monday through Friday)
Live Events
April 2: USL Super League – Dallas Trinity FC vs. DC Power FC
April 3: USL Super League – Spokane Zephyr FC vs. Brooklyn FC
April 3-4: TYR Pro Swim Series – Sacramento
April 3-6 – World Aquatics Diving World Cup – Stop 1
April 4-5: World Synchronized Skating Championships
April 4-6: Grand Slam Track – Kingston
April 5: SuperMotocross World Championships – Foxborough, MA
April 5: Augusta National Women’s Amateur
April 5: U.S. Women’s Soccer – USA vs. Brazil (Spanish)
April 5: Santa Anita Derby
April 5-6: Premier League Matchweek 31
April 5-6: PGA Tour Valero Texas Open
April 5: USL Super League – Tampa Bay Sun FC vs. Ft. Lauderdale United FC
April 8: U.S. Women’s Soccer – USA vs. Brazil (Spanish)
April 8: USL Super League – DC Power FC vs. Carolina Ascent FC
April 11-12: IMSA – Grand Prix of Long Beach
April 12: Notre Dame Football – Blue Gold Game
April 12: SuperMotocross World Championships – Philadelphia, PA
April 12: Nike Hoops Summit
April 10-13: World Aquatics Diving World Cup – Stop 2
April 12: USL Super League – Carolina Ascent FC vs. Brooklyn FC
April 12: USL Super League – Tampa Bay Sun FC vs. Lexington Sporting SC
April 12: USL Super League – Ft. Lauderdale United FC vs. DC Power DC
April 12: USL Super League – Spokane Zephyr FC vs. Dallas Trinity FC
April 12: Women’s Six Nations Rugby – Wales v. France
April 12: Women’s Six Nations Rugby – England v. Ireland
April 12: Paris-Roubaix Femmes
April 12-13: Premier League Matchweek 32
April 13: Paris-Roubaix
April 13: Schneider Electric Marathon de Paris
April 13: Women’s Six Nations Rugby – Italy v. Scotland
April 15: Liga MX – Chivas vs. Puebla
April 16: USL Super League – Lexington Sporting SC vs. Spokane Zephyr FC
April 17-20: ISU World Team Trophy
April 18: USL Super League – DC Power FC vs. Tampa Bay Sun FC
April 19: SuperMotocross World Championships – East Rutherford, NJ
April 19: WWE NXT Stand & Deliver
April 19-20: WWE WrestleMania 41
April 19: Women’s Six Nations Rugby – France v. Italy
April 19: Women’s Six Nations Rugby – Scotland v. England
April 19: USL Super League – Dallas Trinity FC vs. Ft. Lauderdale United FC
April 19: USL Super League – Brooklyn FC vs. Lexington Sporting SC
April 19: USL Super League – Carolina Ascent FC vs. Spokane Zephyr FC
April 20: FIS Freestyle World Championships
April 20: Women’s Six Nations Rugby – Wales v. Ireland
April 20-25: Premier League Matchweek 33
April 23: Fleche Wallonne
April 23: Fleche Wallonne Femmes
April 26: SuperMotocross World Championships – Pittsburgh, PA
April 26: USL Super League – Spokane Zephyr FC vs. Tampa Bay Sun FC
April 26: USL Super League – Brooklyn FC vs. DC Power FC
April 26: USL Super League – Ft. Lauderdale United FC vs. Carolina Ascent FC
April 26: USL Super League – Dallas Trinity FC vs. Lexington Sporting SC
April 26: Women’s Six Nations Rugby – Wales v. Italy
April 26: Women’s Six Nations Rugby – Ireland v. Scotland
April 26: Women’s Six Nations Rugby – France v. England
April 26: Pro Football Focus NFL Draft Recap
April 26-27: LPGA The Chevron Championship
April 26-27: Premier League Matchweek 34
April 27: Liege-Bastogne-Liege
April 27: Liege-Bastogne-Liege Femmes
News Programming & Talk Shows
Same-Day
Jenna & Friends, Season 1 (Monday)
Morning Joe (Monday through Friday)
Meet the Press with Kristen Welker (Sunday)
Sunday Today with Willie Geist (Sunday)
TODAY (Monday through Friday)
Next-Day News (*Below are the days episodes come to Peacock):
All In with Chris Hayes (Wednesday through Saturday)
The Beat with Ari Melber (Tuesday through Saturday)
Dateline (Monday)
Dateline (Saturday)
Deadline: White House (Tuesday through Saturday)
Inside with Jen Psaki (Tuesday)
NBC Nightly News (Daily – also available live/same-day on Premium+)
Noticias Telemundo (Thursday)
Noticias Telemundo En La Noche (Thursday)
Noticias Telemundo Fin De Semana (Sunday)
Noticias Telemundo Mediodia (Thursday)
Next-Day Talk Shows (*Below are the days episodes come to Peacock):
Access Hollywood, Season 29 (Monday through Friday)
The Kelly Clarkson Show, Season 6 (Monday through Friday)
Late Night with Seth Meyers, Season 11 (Tuesday through Friday)
The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon, Season 12 (Tuesday through Friday)
Watch What Happens Live (Monday through Friday)
Non-Linear/Digital Only
Morning Mika (Thursday)