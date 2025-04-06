April will be big on Peacock including WrestleMania IX: Becoming a Spectacle & WrestleMania 41

Spring has officially sprung at last, and over on Peacock, things are buzzing in the month of April with a whole bouquet of new streaming originals, huge live events, and the well-timed addition of some beloved small-screen classics.

From an epic look back at a game-changing 1990s WrestleMania spectacle to the weekend-long binge of this year’s upcoming WrestleMania 41 (streaming live April 19 and 20), Peacock’s the place to catch every action-packed moment from the WWE’s premiere annual throwdown. But that just scratches the surface of the bird app’s deep streaming lineup this month, so let’s dive in and take a closer look at all the awesome new content arriving on Peacock in April 2025.

WrestleMania IX: Becoming a Spectacle & WrestleMania 41

Longtime fans who remember Hulk Hogan’s chaos-laced 1990s comeback can take a walk down memory lane with WrestleMania IX: Becoming a Spectacle, a Peacock original documentary that revisits one of the sport’s most controversial historic clashes. Featuring new behind-the-scenes peeks and never-before-seen footage from the fabled 1993 outdoor event at Caesars Palace Las Vegas, WrestleMania IX: Becoming a Spectacle streams on Peacock beginning April 11. It’s the perfect way to whet your appetite for this year’s main WWE event arriving just days later: Catch the next steps in John Cena’s shocking shift toward the dark side when he faces down Cody Rhodes in WrestleMania 41, streaming live on Peacock on April 19 and 20.

Detective Elliot Stabler (Christopher Meloni) is making the big leap to Peacock for the Season 5 premiere of Law & Order: Organized Crime, complete with all-new Season 5 casting additions that include Breaking Bad alum Dean Norris and a recurring guest spot from newcomer Jason Patric (The Lost Boys). Catch up on previous seasons in the full series on Peacock here — and the catch the two-episode premiere of Season 5 on April 17, followed by the arrival of new episodes every Thursday thereafter.

The Making of The Americas

https://youtube.com/watch?v=DeZdoMv_70g%3Fsi%3DSeyoA5MeX2EbA1O7

April is Earth Month, marking the ideal occasion to appreciate the vast array of natural wonders that spans two continents in the Tom Hanks-narrated NBC docu-series The Americas, streaming on Peacock here. Better still, go behind the scenes of the epic 10-part adventure beginning April 13, when new Peacock original documentary The Making of the Americas debuts to take viewers on an amazing tour of how the series’ award-winning crew managed to pull it all off.

Three’s Company, The Valley, & more

https://youtube.com/watch?v=0FXIw_QiTQw%3Fsi%3D6y8tbp8rEZqBUNRg

Come and knock on our door… because Three’s Company is now streaming on Peacock! From March 31 onward, warp back in time to the 1970s sitcom glory days alongside Janet (Joyce DeWitt), Chrissy (Suzanne Somers), and Jack (John Ritter), with all eight seasons of the classic comedy ready to binge anytime. Peacock’s also the place to stream new episodes of Season 2 of The Valley the day after they air on Bravo this month, not to mention the one and only platform to feature the weird, wild story of 1980s pop icons Milli Vanilli in the fascinating in-depth movie documentary Girl You Know It’s True (streaming April 4).

RELATED: Magical! Wicked Debuts as Streaming’s No. 1 Film; Oz Prequel Sets Peacock Record

Here’s a look at everything streaming on Peacock in April 2025:

Titles marked with “*” are exclusive to Peacock; titles in bold indicate Peacock Originals.

Peacock April Highlights

April 4: Girl You Know It’s True (Peacock Exclusive)*

April 11: WrestleMania IX: Becoming a Spectacle (Peacock Original)*

April 17: Law & Order: Organized Crime, Season 5 (Peacock Original)*

April 17: Team Mekbots: Animal Rescue, Season 1 (Peacock Original)*

April 13: The Making of The Americas (Peacock Original)*

Movies (Streaming April 1)

Age of Adeline*

All Star Comedy Jam: Live From Atlanta

Along Came A Nanny

American Graffiti

At Home In Mitford

Babe

The Babe

Babe: Pig In The City

Bad Boys*

Bad Boys II*

Balls of Fury

Best Christmas Party Ever

The Big Bang

Big Sky River

Birds Of Paradise

Blue Streak*

Bruce Almighty

Carlito’s Way

Casino

Caught-Up

Cheech and Chong’s Next Movie

Christmas Bedtime Stories

Christmas For Keeps

Christmas Homecoming

The Con Is On

Creed III

Crimetime: Freefall

Dark Waters

The Dilemma

Dr. Seuss’ The Cat In the Hat

Draft Day

Dreamgirls

Entertaining Christmas

The Exorcist

Exorcist: The Beginning*

Eye Of The Beholder

Face/Off

The Fighter

Flipping For Christmas

For a Good Time Call…

Funny People

Gangs of New York (2003)

The Good House*

Good Neighbors

Grandma’s Boy

Grease

Half Baked

Happy Gilmore

Harold & Kumar Go To White Castle

The Homesman

Hop

How High

How To Train Your Dragon

How To Train Your Dragon 2

How To Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World

The Huntsman: Winter’s War

Interstellar

The Italian Job

Jawbone

Joseph: King of Dreams

Kicking & Screaming

Last Night in Soho*

Legend

Make It Happen

Mallrats

Mamma Mia!

Michael Jackson’s This Is It*

Moneyball

My Dreams Of You

Napa Ever After

Never Rarely Sometimes Always*

No Country For Old Men

Noah

Nobody*

A Novel Romance

One Summer

The Photograph*

Prey

The Prince of Egypt

Pulp Fiction

Richard Pryor: Line & Smokin’

Ride Along

Ride Along 2

Savages

Scarface

School Dance

Sea Level

Shanghai (2015)

Shaun The Sheep

Shutter Island

Sister Act

Sisters

Sleigh Bells Ring

Small Town Crime

Snow White and The Huntsman

Soul Plane

Sprung

Taken

Tarzan (2014)

A Taste Of Love

That Awkward Moment

Trainspotting

True Justice: Family Ties

An Uncommon Grace

The Untouchables

Vampire Academy*

The Vatican Tapes

Wild Oats

You, Me, And Him

Arriving after April 1

April 2

Aftermath

Americano

Astro Boy

Begin Again

Dog Days

Exposed

The Great Gilly Hopkins

The Haunted World Of El Superbeasto

Last Chance Harvey

Let’s Spend The Night Together

Miral

Misconduct

Nowhere Boy

The One I Love

Pulse

April 4

Girl You Know It’s True — (Peacock Exclusive)*

April 6

Hearts Around The Table: Josh’s Third Serving

April 7

Beast*

April 9

Above Suspicion

Alex Rider: Operation Stormbreaker

Desierto

Future World

The Great Buck Howard

Like Minds

Me You Madness

MI-5: The Greater Good

The Promotion

The Quest For Tom Sawyer’s Gold

Sea Level 2: Magic Arch

Solace

Soloman Kane

Space Chimps

Tender Mercies

We Summon The Darkness

April 13

Halloween Ends*

Hearts Around The Table: Kiki’s Fourth Ingredient

April 15

Mother!

April 16

Oppenheimer*

April 18

Skin Trade

April 19

A Good Day To Be Black & Sexy

April 20

Journey To You

April 28

Operation Fortune: Ruse De Guerre*

New Episodes Weekly

The Americas (NBC)

Below Deck Down Under, Season 3 (Bravo)

Bravo’s Love Hotel, Season 1 (Bravo)

Chicago Fire, Season 13 (NBC)

Chicago Med, Season 10 (NBC)

Chicago PD, Season 12 (NBC)

Dateline, Season 33 (NBC)

Days of Our Lives, Season 60 (Peacock Exclusive)

Denise Richards and Her Wild Things, Season 1 (Bravo)

Earth Odyssey with Dylan Dreyer, Season 7 (NBC)

Found, Season 2 (NBC)

Grosse Pointe Garden Society, Season 1 (NBC)

Harlem Globetrotters: Play it Forward, Season 3 (NBC)

The Hunting Party, Season 1 (NBC)

La Casa de los Famosos, Season 5 (Telemundo)

La Jefa, Season 1 (Telemundo)

Law & Order, Season 24 (NBC)

Law & Order: SVU, Season 26 (NBC)

Married To Medicine: Atlanta, Season 11 (Bravo)

Me Robaste El Corazon, Season 1 (Telemundo)

Mutual of Omaha’s Wild Kingdom Protecting the Wild, Season 2 (NBC)

Night Court, Season 3 (NBC)

The Real Housewives of Atlanta, Season 16 (Bravo)

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, Season 14 (Bravo)

The Real Housewives of Atlanta After Show, Season 2 (Bravo Digital)

Saturday Night Live, Season 50 (NBC)

Snapped: Killer Couples, Season 18 (Oxygen)

Southern Charm, Season 1 (Bravo)

Southern Charm After Show, Season 1 (Bravo Digital)

St. Denis Medical, Season 1 (NBC)

Suits: L.A., Season 1 (NBC)

Summer House, Season 9 (Bravo)

Top Chef, Season 22 (Bravo)

Top Chef: Last Chance Kitchen, Season 22 (Bravo Digital)

Top Chef: The Dish with Kish, Season 2 (Bravo Digital)

The Valley, Season 2 (Bravo)

The Valley After Show, Season 1 (Bravo Digital)

The Voice, Season 27 (NBC)

Watch What Happens Live, Season 22 (Bravo)

Wild Child, Season 5 (NBC)

Yes, Chef!, Season 1 (NBC)

New April additions

April 1

Moving On, Season 11

Prosecuting Evil with Kelly Siegler, Season 2 (Oxygen)

April 2

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, Season 14 – Reunion Part 1, Extended & Uncensored (Bravo)

April 4

Southern Charm, Season 10 – Reunion, Uncensored (Bravo)

Southern Charm After Show, Season 1 – Finale (Bravo Digital)

April 5

Saturday Night Live, Season 50 (NBC)

April 7

Beast*

Married To Medicine: Atlanta, Season 11 – Reunion, Uncensored (Bravo)

April 8

The Hunting Party, Season 1 – Finale (NBC)

April 9

Denise Richards and Her Wild Things, Season 1 – Finale

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, Season 14 – Reunion Part 2, Extended & Uncensored (Bravo)

April 12

Saturday Night Live, Season 50 (NBC)

April 13

The Americas – Finale (NBC)

Hearts Around The Table: Kiki’s Fourth Ingredient

The Making of the Americas – Premiere (Peacock Original)*

April 16

The Valley, Season 2 – Premiere (Bravo)

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, Season 14 – Reunion Part 3, Extended & Uncensored (Bravo)

April 17

Law & Order Organized Crime, Season 5 – Premiere (Peacock Original)*

Team Mekbots: Animal Rescue, Season 1 – New Episodes, 6 Episodes, 30 min (Peacock Original)*

Ninjago: Dragons Rising, Season 3

April 28

Bravo’s Love Hotel, Season 1 – Premiere (Bravo)

April 29

Fatal Family Feuds, Season 2 – Premiere (Oxygen)

Yes, Chef!, Season 1 – Premiere (NBC)

April 30

St. Denis Medical, Season 1 – Finale (NBC)

Live Sports & Events

New Episodes Weekly

Chris Simms Unbuttoned (Monday, Thursday and Friday)

The Dan Patrick Show (Monday through Friday)

Fantasy Football Happy Hour with Matthew Berry (Monday through Friday)

PFT Live (Monday through Friday)

The Dan Le Batard with Stugotz (Monday through Friday)

FNIA Podcast (Wednesday)

You Better You Bet (Monday through Friday)

Live Events

April 2: USL Super League – Dallas Trinity FC vs. DC Power FC

April 3: USL Super League – Spokane Zephyr FC vs. Brooklyn FC

April 3-4: TYR Pro Swim Series – Sacramento

April 3-6 – World Aquatics Diving World Cup – Stop 1

April 4-5: World Synchronized Skating Championships

April 4-6: Grand Slam Track – Kingston

April 5: SuperMotocross World Championships – Foxborough, MA

April 5: Augusta National Women’s Amateur

April 5: U.S. Women’s Soccer – USA vs. Brazil (Spanish)

April 5: Santa Anita Derby

April 5-6: Premier League Matchweek 31

April 5-6: PGA Tour Valero Texas Open

April 5: USL Super League – Tampa Bay Sun FC vs. Ft. Lauderdale United FC

April 8: U.S. Women’s Soccer – USA vs. Brazil (Spanish)

April 8: USL Super League – DC Power FC vs. Carolina Ascent FC

April 11-12: IMSA – Grand Prix of Long Beach

April 12: Notre Dame Football – Blue Gold Game

April 12: SuperMotocross World Championships – Philadelphia, PA

April 12: Nike Hoops Summit

April 10-13: World Aquatics Diving World Cup – Stop 2

April 12: USL Super League – Carolina Ascent FC vs. Brooklyn FC

April 12: USL Super League – Tampa Bay Sun FC vs. Lexington Sporting SC

April 12: USL Super League – Ft. Lauderdale United FC vs. DC Power DC

April 12: USL Super League – Spokane Zephyr FC vs. Dallas Trinity FC

April 12: Women’s Six Nations Rugby – Wales v. France

April 12: Women’s Six Nations Rugby – England v. Ireland

April 12: Paris-Roubaix Femmes

April 12-13: Premier League Matchweek 32

April 13: Paris-Roubaix

April 13: Schneider Electric Marathon de Paris

April 13: Women’s Six Nations Rugby – Italy v. Scotland

April 15: Liga MX – Chivas vs. Puebla

April 16: USL Super League – Lexington Sporting SC vs. Spokane Zephyr FC

April 17-20: ISU World Team Trophy

April 18: USL Super League – DC Power FC vs. Tampa Bay Sun FC

April 19: SuperMotocross World Championships – East Rutherford, NJ

April 19: WWE NXT Stand & Deliver

April 19-20: WWE WrestleMania 41

April 19: Women’s Six Nations Rugby – France v. Italy

April 19: Women’s Six Nations Rugby – Scotland v. England

April 19: USL Super League – Dallas Trinity FC vs. Ft. Lauderdale United FC

April 19: USL Super League – Brooklyn FC vs. Lexington Sporting SC

April 19: USL Super League – Carolina Ascent FC vs. Spokane Zephyr FC

April 20: FIS Freestyle World Championships

April 20: Women’s Six Nations Rugby – Wales v. Ireland

April 20-25: Premier League Matchweek 33

April 23: Fleche Wallonne

April 23: Fleche Wallonne Femmes

April 26: SuperMotocross World Championships – Pittsburgh, PA

April 26: USL Super League – Spokane Zephyr FC vs. Tampa Bay Sun FC

April 26: USL Super League – Brooklyn FC vs. DC Power FC

April 26: USL Super League – Ft. Lauderdale United FC vs. Carolina Ascent FC

April 26: USL Super League – Dallas Trinity FC vs. Lexington Sporting SC

April 26: Women’s Six Nations Rugby – Wales v. Italy

April 26: Women’s Six Nations Rugby – Ireland v. Scotland

April 26: Women’s Six Nations Rugby – France v. England

April 26: Pro Football Focus NFL Draft Recap

April 26-27: LPGA The Chevron Championship

April 26-27: Premier League Matchweek 34

April 27: Liege-Bastogne-Liege

April 27: Liege-Bastogne-Liege Femmes

News Programming & Talk Shows

Same-Day

Jenna & Friends, Season 1 (Monday)

Morning Joe (Monday through Friday)

Meet the Press with Kristen Welker (Sunday)

Sunday Today with Willie Geist (Sunday)

TODAY (Monday through Friday)

Next-Day News (*Below are the days episodes come to Peacock):

All In with Chris Hayes (Wednesday through Saturday)

The Beat with Ari Melber (Tuesday through Saturday)

Dateline (Monday)

Dateline (Saturday)

Deadline: White House (Tuesday through Saturday)

Inside with Jen Psaki (Tuesday)

NBC Nightly News (Daily – also available live/same-day on Premium+)

Noticias Telemundo (Thursday)

Noticias Telemundo En La Noche (Thursday)

Noticias Telemundo Fin De Semana (Sunday)

Noticias Telemundo Mediodia (Thursday)



Next-Day Talk Shows (*Below are the days episodes come to Peacock):

Access Hollywood, Season 29 (Monday through Friday)

The Kelly Clarkson Show, Season 6 (Monday through Friday)

Late Night with Seth Meyers, Season 11 (Tuesday through Friday)

The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon, Season 12 (Tuesday through Friday)

Watch What Happens Live (Monday through Friday)

Non-Linear/Digital Only

Morning Mika (Thursday)