April on Paramount+ features MobLand and The Masters

Who’s an April fool? Well, whoever it is, it’s not you. After all, you’ve made the clever decision to check out the top-notch selection of movies, series, live sports, and more coming your way on Paramount+. This month’s highlights include the original drama series MobLand from filmmaker Guy Ritchie.

On the more melodic side of the streaming options, there’s the CBS special An Evening with Elton John and Brandi Carlile, featuring performances and stories from the two beloved singer-songwriters.

Feed your inner college-basketball fan by watching the March Madness®-capping Final Four® and National Championship games, and then treat yourself to the ultimate men’s golf tournament, the Masters.

Paramount+ is also offering up a slate of all-new movies, like the two-part documentary The Carters: Hurts to Love You, directed by Soleil Moon Frye and centered on the troubled family that produced megastars Nick Carter and Aaron Carter. Then there’s The Children of October 7, a documentary in which social-media activist Montana Tucker interviews Israeli children affected by the Hamas attacks of 2023.

April’s entertainment choices? Foolproof. Read on to get our comprehensive Paramount+ viewing guide for April.

And please note: Certain shows, live sports, movies, and events, including the CBS broadcast presentation of An Evening with Elton John and Brandi Carlile, stream on the Paramount+ with the Paramount+ with SHOWTIME® plan only.

MobLand (now streaming)

From executive producer Guy Ritchie, MobLand is a highly anticipated new global organized crime series. Conrad and Maeve Harrigan (Pierce Brosnan, and Academy Award® winner Helen Mirren, respectively) and the Stevensons are clashing London crime families engaged in a vicious battle that threatens to topple empires and obliterate lives. In the center of the fray is the studly and street-smart Harry Da Souza (Academy Award® nominee Tom Hardy), a fixer who knows too well where loyalties lie when opposing forces collide. As kingdom wars against kingdom, lines are crossed, and family is put before all else.

MobLand, which premiered March 30, exclusively on Paramount+, boasts a star-studded lineup. In addition to Brosnan, Mirren, and Hardy, the cast features Paddy Considine, Joanne Froggatt, Lara Pulver, Anson Boon, Mandeep Dhillon, Jasmine Jobson, Geoff Bell, Daniel Betts, Lisa Dwan, and Emily Barber.

CBS highlights on Paramount+ in April 2025

An Evening with Elton John and Brandi Carlile (April 6)

Filmed during the titular duo’s March 26 performance at London’s iconic Palladium Theatre, this primetime concert special features live performances from Elton John and Brandi Carlile, as well as stories about the pair’s enduring friendship.

Accompanied by a live band, John and Carlile perform songs from their new album, Who Believes in Angels? (dropping April 4). In addition, they play a selection of their solo hits, including timeless classics from John’s catalogue, and a performance of an unreleased track by Carlile. John and Carlile also invite the audience into an intimate sit-down conversation – one that pulls back the curtain on their 20-year friendship, and gets into the profound journey behind their latest collaboration. See below for all the info you need to watch and stream An Evening with Elton John and Brandi Carlile:

An Evening with Elton John and Brandi Carlile

Date: Sunday, April 6

Sunday, April 6 Time : 8-9 PM, ET/PT

: 8-9 PM, ET/PT Channel: CBS

CBS Streaming: Paramount+*

* An Evening with Elton John and Brandi Carlile can be streamed live on Paramount+ as it airs on CBS via the Paramount+ with SHOWTIME® plan, and/or streamed on the day after it airs via any Paramount+ plan.

New movies on Paramount+ in April 2025

https://youtube.com/watch?v=gQncVA6zZtk%3Fsi%3DQDDqx1WoqOcxlRvB

The Carters: Hurts to Love You (April 15)

Directed by Soleil Moon Frye, with accounts told by Angel Carter Conrad, this two-part documentary takes a deeply personal look at the soaring successes and heartbreaking mental health and addiction struggles of the Carters, a family thrust into the spotlight by the meteoric rise of two brothers’ musical careers: The Backstreet Boys’ Nick Carter, and the late pop sensation Aaron Carter. The film features intimate conversations with Angel and Nick, the only surviving Carter siblings of the original five.



Through never-before-seen home videos, family photographs, audio recordings, private text messages, and stories of the Carter family’s most intimate moments, Angel pulls back the veil on her parents and siblings. One hears, for the first time, these individuals’ sadness, fears, and hopes. The film also features first-time conversations with family friends familiar with the spotlight, including Melissa Joan Hart and Scout Willis, as well as the Carters’ longtime manager, Lori Knight.

Both parts of the documentary will drop on Tuesday, April 15, exclusively on Paramount+.

The Children of October 7 (April 23)

The Children of October 7 is a documentary directed by Asaf Becker, and featuring Montana Tucker, an award-winning social-media activist, actress, singer, dancer, and philanthropist, as well as one of the the leading pro-Israel voices in the American entertainment industry. Following the Hamas attacks of October 7, 2023, Tucker dedicated herself to raising global awareness of the Israeli hostages in Gaza, gaining international recognition. A staggering fact about the attacks: Israeli children were among the most vulnerable victims impacted, with hundreds of children injured, and thousands displaced from their homes.

This documentary involves sensitive conversations between Tucker and children who share their experiences of trauma and survival as they continue to process the unthinkable – being held captive, witnessing the deaths of their parents, and enduring violent invasions of their homes. With Tucker’s support, the children present a poignant and heartfelt depiction of their terrifying experiences.

The Last Stop in Yuma County (April 1)

Directed by Francis Galluppi, this crime thriller is about a traveling salesman (Jim Cummings) who is stranded at a rural Arizona rest stop. He’s suddenly thrust into a hostage situation by the arrival of two bank robbers (Richard Brake and Nicolas Logan), men who have no qualms about using cruelty – not to mention cold, hard steel – to protect their bloodstained fortune.

Note: The Last Stop in Yuma County is available to stream on Paramount+ with the Paramount+ with SHOWTIME plan only.

Before Dawn (April 1)

After leaving his family’s sheep farm in the Australian outback, a young man (Levi Miller) joins his countrymen on the Western front of World War I in the hopes of helping expedite an end to the bloody conflict. The drama is directed by Jordon Prince-Wright, who wrote the movie with Jarrad Russell.

Note: Before Dawn is available to stream on Paramount+ with the Paramount+ with SHOWTIME plan only.

The Return (April 21)

After 20 years away, Odysseus (Ralph Fiennes), ruler of the land, washes up on the shores of Ithaca, unrecognizable. He has returned from the Trojan War, but much has changed in his kingdom. His wife, Penelope (Juliette Binoche), is a prisoner in her own home, hounded by power-hungry suitors. With men clamoring for his throne, and Odysseus no longer the fighter he once was, the former warrior-king must rediscover his strength in order to win back all that he has lost.

Note: The Return is available to stream on Paramount+ with the Paramount+ with SHOWTIME plan only.

Live sports on Paramount+ in April 2025

NCAA March Madness®: Final Four® and National Championship games (various dates)

March Madness® isn’t over just because it’s April. The NCAA Division I Men’s Basketball Tournament keeps going all the way through the two games of the Final Four®, and the decisive National Championship game. This year, all those decisive games air on CBS, and stream on Paramount+ with the Paramount+ with SHOWTIME® plan.

Click here for a complete look at the 2025 March Madness® schedule, current as of publication. And read below for the dates and times of the Final Four® and National Championship games.

Final Four®

Date: Saturday, April 5

Teams: No. 1 Florida vs. No. 1 Auburn

Time: 6:09 PM, ET

Location: Alamodome, San Antonio, Texas

Channel: CBS

Streaming: Paramount+*

Date: Saturday, April 5

Teams: No. 1 Houston vs. No. 1 Duke

Time: 8:49 PM, ET

Location: Alamodome, San Antonio, Texas

Channel: CBS

Streaming: Paramount+*

*Streaming live on Paramount+ with the Paramount+ with SHOWTIME® plan only.

National Championship game

Date: Monday, April 7

Teams: TBD

Location: Alamodome, San Antonio, Texas

Channel: CBS

Streaming: Paramount+*

*Streaming live on Paramount+ with the Paramount+ with SHOWTIME® plan only.

The Masters 2025 (various dates)

It’s nearly tee-off time. The 89th edition of the Masters Tournament is scheduled to run from Thursday, April 10, to Sunday, April 13 at Augusta National Golf Club. Scottie Scheffler, the reigning Masters champ, will not only be looking to repeat, but to take home his third career green jacket.

CBS and Paramount+ will be presenting live coverage and highlights from across all four days of play, including a CBS Sports-record 14 hours of live, weekend play from the third and final rounds.

For a complete look at the 2025 Masters schedule, and an overview of how to watch the action on CBS and various Paramount+ plans, click here.

Recently premiered on Paramount+

Happy Face (series premiere)

The Paramount+ original drama series Happy Face is inspired by the real-life tale of Melissa G. Moore, who at the age of 15 discovered her beloved father, Keith Jesperson, was the prolific serial killer known as the Happy Face Killer.

Jumping off from Moore’s true story – as well as the critically acclaimed Happy Face podcast from iHeartPodcasts and Moore, and the autobiography Shattered Silence, by Moore with M. Bridget Cook – Happy Face follows Melissa (Tony Award® winner and Emmy Award® nominee Annaleigh Ashford) and her incarcerated father, the Happy Face Killer himself (Emmy®- and Golden Globe® nominee Dennis Quaid). After decades of no contact, the imprisoned dad finds a way back into his now-grown daughter’s life. It’s a race against the clock as Melissa realizes that an innocent man may be put to death for a crime her father committed. Throughout the show, Melissa discovers the impact that her own flesh and blood has had on victims’ families, and must face a reckoning of her own identity.

In addition to Ashford and Quaid, Happy Face stars James Wolk, Tamera Tomakili, Khiyla Aynne, and Benjamin Mackey. The show premiered on March 20, exclusively on Paramount+. New episodes will drop on Thursdays through the season finale.

Binge-watch highlights on Paramount+ in April 2025

1923 (Season 2)

A Yellowstone origin story from Yellowstone co-creator and Academy Award® nominee Taylor Sheridan, 1923 follows Cara Dutton (Helen Mirren) and Jacob Dutton (Academy Award® nominee Harrison Ford) as they face drought, pandemic, and the looming Great Depression in the Prohibition-era Mountain West.

Season 2 finds a cruel winter bringing new challenges and unfinished business to Jacob and Cara at Dutton Ranch. Will their nephew, Spencer (Brandon Sklenar), successfully make an overseas journey back to Montana in time to save his kin and reunite with his lost love Alexandra (Julia Schlaepfer)? Or will cruel weather conditions and adversaries forever change the Dutton legacy as we know it?

In addition to Ford, Mirren, Sklenar, and Schlaepfer, the new season stars Jerome Flynn, Darren Mann, Brian Geraghty, Aminah Nieves, Michelle Randolph, Sebastian Roché, Timothy Dalton, and cast newcomer Jennifer Carpenter.

1923 Season 2 premiered on Feb. 23, exclusively on Paramount+. New episodes will drop weekly on Sundays through the season finale on Sunday, April 6. All episodes stream on Paramount+.

Yellowjackets (Season 3)

Yellowjackets tells the story of a high-school girls soccer team that – post-airplane crash – becomes stranded deep in the remote northern wilderness. Equal parts survival epic, psychological horror story, and coming-of-age drama, the series chronicles the group’s erosion from one thriving unit into multiple savage clans, while also tracking the lives that the surviving team members have attempted to piece back together nearly 25 years later.

In Season 3, the teens see a fragile victory: The brutal winter that nearly claimed them has ended. But distrust in leadership, as well as tension among the team members, jeopardizes the group’s chances of being rescued. In the present day, long-buried secrets from the women’s pasts begin to surface. As they fight to keep their lives from unraveling, these former Yellowjackets confront a chilling question: who are they really, and what dark truths are they hiding from each other, and from themselves?

This Emmy®-nominated show stars Emmy® nominees Melanie Lynskey, Christina Ricci, and Lauren Ambrose, as well as Tawny Cypress, Sophie Nélisse, Jasmin Savoy Brown, Sophie Thatcher, Samantha Hanratty, Courtney Eaton, Liv Hewson, Steven Krueger, Warren Kole, Kevin Alves, Sarah Desjardins, and Simone Kessell, with Elijah Wood returning in a recurring role. Two-time Academy Award®-winner Hilary Swank guest stars, along with Joel McHale.

Yellowjackets Season 3 premiered on Feb. 14. New episodes drop weekly on Fridays through the season finale on Friday, April 11.

Please note: All episodes of Yellowjackets Season 3 and Yellowjackets Season 2 stream on Paramount+ with the Paramount+ with SHOWTIME® plan only. Yellowjackets Season 1 is available to binge-watch now on Paramount+ with any Paramount+ plan.

Paramount+ – April 2025 schedule

Subscribers to Paramount+ can look forward to an April marked by original series premieres, the return of series favorites, and so much more. Here’s the full Paramount+ schedule for April releases.

ORIGINALS, EXCLUSIVES, PREMIERES & EVENTS

4/1 The Last Stop in Yuma County* (premiere)

4/1 Before Dawn* (premiere)

4/6 An Evening with Elton John and Brandi Carlile special**

4/15 The Carters: Hurts to Love You (premiere)

4/21The Return* (premiere)

LIBRARY SHOWS

April 9

Nick Cannon Presents: Wild ‘N Out (Season 21)

April 16

Inside the Factory (Season 8)

April 23

The Challenge (Season 40)

April 30

Blaze and the Monster Machines: Super Wheels special

How Did They Build That? (Seasons 2 and 3)

LIBRARY MOVIES

April 1

Along Came a Spider

April Fool’s Day

Arrival

Braveheart

Cheech & Chong’s Still Smokin’

Clear and Present Danger

Clerks

Cop Land

Deep Impact

Dope

Empire Records

Escape from Alcatraz

Faster

Flags of Our Fathers

Four Brothers

Fresh (1994)

Gangs of New York

Girl, Interrupted

Hard Eight

Hardball

Harriet the Spy

Head of State

Her

Hot Rod

I See You

Kaboom*

Lemony Snicket’s A Series of Unfortunate Events

Malcolm X

Marvelous and the Black Hole*

Moneyball

Nacho Libre

Noah

Paranormal Activity

Patriot Games

Point Break (1991)

Regarding Henry

Rings (2017)

Rounders

S.W.A.T. (2003)

Sabrina (1954)

Scary Movie

Seven Psychopaths

Shaolin Soccer

Sherlock Gnomes

Sidewalks of New York

Smoke Signals

Soapdish

Space Jam (1996)

Sucker Punch

Sunset Boulevard

Team America: World Police

Terminator 2: Judgement Day

Terminator Genisys

The Bye Bye Man*

The Caddy (1953)

The Collector*

The Core

The Courier*

The Gambler

The Gift

The Girl on the Train*

The Girl with the Dragon Tattoo

The Guilt Trip

The Lookout

The Ring

The Ring Two

The Running Man

The Saint

The Score

The Sons of Katie Elder

The Spiderwick Chronicles

The Truman Show

The Tuxedo

The Uninvited (2009)

Three Days of the Condor

Twisted

Uncommon Valor

Underclassman

Undisputed

Unforgiven

Up in Smoke

Young Sherlock Holmes

April 7

London Town*

April 14

Boogie Woogie*

Certain Women*

SPORTS

4/2: Coppa Italia Frecciarossa Semifinal Leg 1 – AC Milan vs. Inter

4/5: Serie A – Parma vs. Inter Milan

4/6: Serie A – Roma vs. Juventus

4/6: NCAA Division I Men’s Basketball Final Four National Semifinals*

4/6: Professional Bull Riders*

4/6: We Need to Talk*

4/6: Sail Grand Prix – Los Angeles*

4/6: United Soccer League – San Antonio FC vs. Phoenix Rising FC*

4/7: NCAA Division I Men’s Basketball Championship*

4/8: UEFA Champions League Quarterfinal Leg 1 – Arsenal vs. Real Madrid

4/8: UEFA Champions League Quarterfinal Leg 1 – Bayern Munich vs. Inter Milan

4/9: UEFA Champions League Quarterfinal Leg 1 – PSG vs. Aston Villa

4/9: UEFA Champions League Quarterfinal Leg 1 – Barcelona vs. Borussia Dortmund

4/10: UEFA Europa League Quarterfinals Leg 1

4/10: UEFA Conference League Quarterfinals Leg 1

4/10-4/13: Masters Live*

4/12: NWSL – Houston Dash vs. Angel City FC

4/12:We Need to Talk*

4/12: The Masters Third Round Coverage*

4/13: The Masters Final Round Coverage*

4/13: A Champion’s Dream – Jordan Spieth at the 2015 Masters*

4/13: Jim Nantz Remembers Augusta – The Legend of Bernhard Langer*

4/13: Serie A – Lazio vs. Roma

4/15: UEFA Champions League Quarterfinal Leg 2 – Borussia Dortmund vs. Barcelona

4/15: UEFA Champions League Quarterfinal Leg 2 – Aston Villa vs. PSG

4/16: UEFA Champions League Quarterfinal Leg 2 – Real Madrid vs. Arsenal

4/16: UEFA Champions League Quarterfinal Leg 2 – Inter Milan vs. Bayern Munich

4/17: UEFA Europa League Quarterfinal Leg 2

4/17: UEFA Conference League Quarterfinal Leg 2

4/19: Formula E – Miami E-Prix*

4/19: Sail Grand Prix – San Francisco*

4/19-4/20: PGA Tour – RBC Heritage (Third and Final Round Coverage)*

4/20: Professional Bull Riders*

4/23: Coppa Italia Frecciarossa Semifinal Leg 2 – Inter vs. AC Milan

4/26: NWSL – Washington Spirit vs. NJ/NY Gotham FC*

4/26: AFC Champions League Elite – Yokohama F. Marinos vs. AI Nassr

4/26-4/27: PGA Tour – Zurich Classic of New Orleans (Third and Final Round Coverage)*

4/27: Professional Bull Riders*

4/29-4/30: UEFA Champions League Semifinal Leg 1

4/29-4/30: AFC Champions League Elite Semifinals

Throughout April: Scottish Professional Football League competition

Throughout April: English Football League competition

Throughout April: Serie A competition

Throughout April: AFC Champions League Elite competition

