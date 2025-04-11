April Is Big For MAX With The Return Of “Hacks,” Leading The Way. HBO Has Season Two Of “The Last Of Us.”

One of the best shows on television is Hacks and season four is back as a MAX exclusive. Jean Smart once again is Emmy worthy as the star. Hannah Einbinder, her writer, roducer and sometimes friend is also amazing in this super comedy.

HACKS S4

10 Episodes

Rollout: The ten-episode season debuts with two episodes on April 10, then one episode per week for four weeks. Episodes seven and eight debut together on May 15, followed by episode nine on May 22. The season finale debuts on May 29.

Logline: Tensions rise as Deborah and Ava endeavor to get their late night show off the ground and make history doing it.

Cast: Jean Smart, Hannah Einbinder, Paul W. Downs, Megan Stalter, Carl Clemons-Hopkins, Mark Indelicato, Rose Abdoo return alongside Dan Bucatinsky, Helen Hunt, Tony Goldwyn, Kaitlin Olson, Jane Adams, Lauren Weedman, Christopher McDonald, Poppy Liu, Lorenza Izzo, Johnny Sibilly, Paul Felder, Polly Draper, Luenell, and Aristotle Athari. Previously announced new cast members include Julianne Nicholson, Michaela Watkins, Bresha Webb, Robby Hoffman, Eric Balfour, Danny Jolles, Gavin Matts, Grover Whitmore, III, Holmes, Jasmine Ashanti, Katy Sullivan, Matt Oberg, and Sandy Honig.

Credits: HACKS is created and showrun by Emmy® winners Paul W. Downs, Lucia Aniello, and Jen Statsky. The series is executive produced by Downs and Aniello via their Paulilu banner, Statsky via First Thought Productions, as well as Emmy® winners Michael Schur via Fremulon, David Miner for 3 Arts Entertainment, and Morgan Sackett. The studio is Universal Television, a division of Universal Studio Group.

Debuts April 13

HBO Original Drama Series

THE LAST OF US S2

7 Episodes

Rollout: Episodes debut weekly. Season two of series will be available to stream in American Sign Language (ASL) alongside the show’s episodes each week beginning with the season debut on April 13. Season one will be available to stream in ASL starting March 31.

Logline: Five years after the events of the first season, Joel and Ellie are drawn into conflict with each other and a world even more dangerous and unpredictable than the one they left behind.

Cast: Returning cast includes Pedro Pascal, Bella Ramsey, Gabriel Luna, and Rutina Wesley. Previously announced new cast includes Kaitlyn Dever, Isabela Merced, Young Mazino, Ariela Barer, Tati Gabrielle, Spencer Lord, Danny Ramirez, and Jeffrey Wright. Catherine O’Hara also guest stars.

Credits: THE LAST OF US, based on the acclaimed video game franchise developed by Naughty Dog for the PlayStation® consoles, is written and executive produced by Craig Mazin and Neil Druckmann. The series is a co-production with Sony Pictures Television and is also executive produced by Carolyn Strauss, Jacqueline Lesko, Cecil O’Connor, Asad Qizilbash, Carter Swan, and Evan Wells; with writer/co-executive producer Halley Gross. Production companies: PlayStation Productions, Word Games, Mighty Mint, and Naughty Dog.

Debuts April 20

HBO Original Comedy Series

THE REHEARSAL S2

6 Episodes

Rollout: Episodes debut weekly.

Logline: THE REHEARSAL follows one man’s journey to reduce the uncertainties of everyday life. With a construction crew, a legion of actors, and seemingly unlimited resources, Fielder helps ordinary people prepare for life’s biggest moments by “rehearsing” them in carefully crafted simulations of his own design. In season 2, the urgency of Fielder’s project grows as he decides to put his resources toward an issue that affects us all.

Cast: Nathan Fielder

Credits: Nathan Fielder is the star, writer, director and executive producer. Executive produced by Eric Notarnicola, Dave Paige, and Christie Smith & Dan McManus for Rise Management; co-executive produced by Kris Eber and Carrie Kemper; produced by Adam Locke-Norton. Additional writers include Eric Notarnicola, Carrie Kemper and Adam Locke-Norton.