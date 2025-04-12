Apple TV+ “Your Friends & Neighbors” with John Hamm, Olivia Munn, Amanda Peet, Hoon Lee, Lena Hall and more. Is getting rave reviews.

How good is John Hamms new Apple+ show? The series droped this weekend and “Your Friends & Neighbors.” has already renewed for a second season, the highly anticipated new series stars Emmy Award winner Jon Hamm, who also serves as executive producer alongside creator and showrunner Jonathan Tropper. The nine-episode first season of “Your Friends & Neighbors” will debut globally on Apple TV+ with the first two episodes on Friday, April 11 followed by one episode every week through May 30.

After being fired in disgrace, Andrew “Coop” Cooper (Hamm), a hedge fund manager still grappling with his recent divorce, resorts to stealing from his neighbors’ homes in the exceedingly affluent Westmont Village, only to discover that the secrets and affairs hidden behind those wealthy facades might be more dangerous than he ever imagined.

Hailing from Apple Studios and produced by Tropper Ink, the new series is created by bestselling author Tropper, who serves as showrunner, director and executive producer under his overall deal with Apple TV+. Hamm executive produces alongside Connie Tavel and Craig Gillespie. Gillespie also directs episodes 101 and 102. Additional episodes are directed by Stephanie Laing, Greg Yaitanes and Tropper.

