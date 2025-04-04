Apple TV+ in April 2025: Your Friends and Neibors and Government Cheese are Must See offerings.

Apple TV+ has announced the programming that will be added to the streaming service next month. The Apple TV Plus April 2025 lineup includes the comedy series Government Cheese, the third season of the kids & family series Jane, the drama series Carême and Your Friends & Neighbors, and the second season of the animated series WondLa.

Government Cheese : A comedy-drama set in 1969, following the Chambers family and their quirky adventures. Premieres April 16 with four episodes.

Jane (Season 3) : The beloved kids' series returns on April 18, continuing its mix of environmental education and fun adventures.

Carême : A historical drama about Antonin Carême, the first celebrity chef, debuting April 30.

Your Friends & Neighbors : A dark comedy-drama starring Jon Hamm, premiering April 11 with two episodes.

WondLa (Season 2): The animated series continues its journey into a fantastical world.

Amanda Peet, Olivia Munn, Hoon Lee, Mark Tallman, Lena Hall, Aimee Carrero, Eunice Bae, Isabel Marie Gravitt, and Donovan Colan star alongside Hamm.

Your Friends & Neighbors is backed by a powerhouse team! Having Jonathan Tropper—a bestselling author—at the helm as creator, showrunner, director, and executive producer, suggests the series will have both strong storytelling and attention to detail. His partnership with Apple TV+ further solidifies that this show might be a standout.

Jon Hamm, alongside Connie Tavel and Craig Gillespie as executive producers, brings further star power and creative expertise. With Gillespie directing the initial episodes (known for hits like Cruella and I, Tonya), there’s a good chance those opening episodes will set a striking tone. Having a mix of directors, including Stephanie Laing, Greg Yaitanes, and Tropper himself, adds versatility to the storytelling.

AVAILABLE APRIL 16

Government Cheese is shaping up to be a compelling addition to Apple TV+’s lineup! With David Oyelowo leading the cast as both star and executive producer, it’s bound to offer a mix of charisma and gravitas. The weekly episode format, starting with a strong launch of four episodes on April 16, ensures viewers have time to savor the humor and storytelling through May 28.

The inclusion of Simone Missick, Jahi Di’Allo Winston, and Evan Ellison alongside Oyelowo adds a dynamic ensemble cast. With creators Paul Hunter and Aeysha Carr at the helm, the series promises originality and a fresh comedic perspective.

Government Cheese definitely stands out with its surrealist humor and heartfelt exploration of family dynamics. Set in the nostalgic backdrop of the 1969 San Fernando Valley, the Chambers family’s pursuit of their far-fetched dreams creates plenty of room for comedy and warmth, while Hampton’s return introduces a layer of chaos and complexity.

David Oyelowo’s portrayal of Hampton, combined with Simone Missick as Astoria and the talented younger cast members as Einstein and Harrison, promises a dynamic mix of personalities and emotions. The quirky family unit they’ve formed in Hampton’s absence sounds like a great setup for both heartfelt moments and laugh-out-loud situations.

It seems like this blend of surrealism, drama, and comedy might hit a sweet spot for audiences looking for something unique.

