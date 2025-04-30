Americans Sour On Trump’s Economy As His Second Term Hits 100-Day Mark, Recent Polling Shows

Ireland Owens

Several recent polls have shown that many Americans are dissatisfied with President Donald Trump’s handling of the economy during his second term.

A NPR/PBS News/Marist Poll survey published Tuesday found that only 39% of Americans approve of how Trump has been dealing with the economy during his second presidency. Meanwhile, 55% of U.S. residents said they disapprove of the president’s approach to the economy.

Other recent surveys have shown Americans souring on Trump’s economy, including a Reuters/Ipsos poll published April 23, which found that just 37% of respondents approved of Trump’s handling of the economy.

Still, Trump has notched some economic wins during his second term. The U.S. added 228,000 jobs in March, far above the 140,000 economists had projected, while inflation also eased slightly the same month.

The president has prioritized reshaping the U.S. trade sector during his second term, including by introducing sweeping tariffs in April which rattled global markets.

Some polls have shown that Trump’s overall approval rating has declined in recent weeks, including a Washington Post/ABC News/Ipsos poll released on April 27, which found that 39% of adult Americans approve of the way Trump is handling his job, compared with 55% who disapprove, including 44% who disapprove strongly.

In an April 28 Truth Social post, Trump criticized recent surveys from ABC/The Washington Post and The New York Times, along with the “FoxNews Pollster,” and called for the pollsters to be investigated for “election fraud.” He further claimed that the pollsters are “looking for a negative result.”

“These people should be investigated for ELECTION FRAUD,” Trump wrote in the social media post. “They are Negative Criminals who apologize to their subscribers and readers after I WIN ELECTIONS BIG, much bigger than their polls showed I would win, loose [lose] a lot of credibility, and then go on cheating and lying for the next cycle, only worse.”

During a Monday appearance on “Just the News, No Noise,” Big Data Poll Director Richard Baris criticized some fellow pollsters for claiming Trump’s first 100 days in office were being viewed negatively by Americans.

“We saw a slew of polling before the election, including pollsters that came out over the weekend with the 100-day narrative, and they were all wrong,” Baris said.

While on the campaign trail, Trump pledged to improve the U.S. economy and “make America affordable again,” as the economy was ranked as one of the most important issues for voters in the 2024 presidential election cycle.

The Marist Poll survey of U.S. adults was conducted from April 21 through April 23 by the Marist Poll sponsored in partnership with NPR and PBS News. Results for all adults (n=1,439) are statistically significant within plus or minus 3.3 percentage points. Results for registered voters (n=1,324) are statistically significant within plus or minus 3.5 percentage points.

The Reuters/Ipsos poll surveyed 4,306 U.S. adults nationwide between April 16 and April 21. The poll had a margin of error of about 2 percentage points.

The Washington Post-ABC-Ipsos poll was conducted online between April 18 and April 22 among 2,464 U.S. adults. Overall results have a margin of error of plus or minus two percentage points.

All content created by the Daily Caller News Foundation, an independent and nonpartisan newswire service, is available without charge to any legitimate news publisher that can provide a large audience. All republished articles must include our logo, our reporter’s byline and their DCNF affiliation. For any questions about our guidelines or partnering with us, please contact licensing@dailycallernewsfoundation.org.