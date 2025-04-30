Amazon is not planning to break out tariff costs online as White House attacks potential move

NEW YORK (AP) — Amazon says it’s not planning to list added tariff costs next to product prices on its site — despite speculation spanning from a report that claimed the e-commerce giant would soon show new import charges, as well as fiery comments from President Donald Trump’s White House denouncing such a move.

The Trump administration’s reaction appeared to be based on a misinterpretation of internal plans being considered by Amazon, rather than a final decision made by the company.

And even those talks were limited. Only Amazon’s Haul service — its recently launched, low-cost storefront — “considered the idea” of listing import charges on certain products, company spokesperson Tim Doyle said in a statement sent to The Associated Press. But this “was never approved and is not going to happen.”

Earlier Tuesday, Punchbowl News had reported that Amazon planned to start showing how much of each product’s cost derived from tariffs “right next to” its total listed price, citing an anonymous source familiar with the matter.

While Amazon later confirmed that it would not be listing such added costs, the Trump administration was quick to criticize news of the potential move. A source familiar with the matter, who spoke of the condition of anonymity, told The Associated Press that the president also called Amazon founder Jeff Bezos to complain about the reported plans Tuesday morning.

At a briefing with reporters earlier in the day, White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt said she had spoken with Trump “about Amazon’s announcement” and accused the company of taking a “hostile and political act.” And she further attacked the company by suggesting it was un-American.

“Amazon has partnered with a Chinese propaganda arm,” Leavitt said.

The administration seemed to change its tune some following Amazon’s clarifying statement. “Good move,” U.S. Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick wrote in a response on X, the platform formerly known as Twitter.

Amazon’s Bezos was one of a handful of powerful, ultra-wealthy tech titans who attended Trump’s inauguration in January — filling some of the most exclusive seats right behind the president. Whether his relationship with Trump has strained since is unknown, but the trade wars launched by Trump have plunged companies into uncertainty around the world.

Trump’s tariffs — and responding retaliation from targeted countries, notably China — threaten to increase prices for both consumers and businesses. Economists warn that these import taxes will hike prices for a range of goods consumers buy each day — and lead to worse inflationary pressure.

Many CEOs and companies have shared weaker outlooks due to the steep — and at times on-again, off again — import taxes. And some big names have already raised prices, including Amazon rivals Temu and Shein.

Earlier this month, Temu and Shein said in separate but nearly identical notices that their operating expenses had gone up “due to recent changes in global trade rules and tariffs” — both announcing price hikes to take effect last Friday (April 25).

Temu, owned by the Chinese e-commerce company PDD Holdings, now lists added “import charges” — which have reportedly doubled many items’ prices, although those available in local warehouses currently appear to be exempt. Meanwhile, Shein, now based in Singapore, has a checkout banner that reads, “Tariffs are included in the price you pay. You’ll never have to pay extra at delivery.”

____________

Boak reported from Washington. AP White House correspondent Zeke Miller contributed to this report.