A note to Gov. DeSantis: You and parents leave our K-12 schools and colleges alone. Let teachers do their job and college professors handle their students

As a product of Tampa’s education system, I can attest to the value of good teachers at Lutz Elementary, Buchanan Junior High School, and Chamberlain High School. The dedication to teaching and fostering free-thinking ideas has shaped my academic journey and professional success.

My academic journey continued at the University of South Florida, a place I hold in high regard and often refer to as the Harvard of Hillsborough County due to its academic excellence and impact on the local community.

However, the current situation is concerning. Gov. Ron DeSantis’s DOGE army and parents are pushing for curriculum control that extends from kindergarten to advanced college degrees. This threatens the academic freedom that has long been a hallmark of our state’s universities, potentially undermining their standing as some of the best in the United States.

Gov. DeSantis’s latest attempt to change education in the state is to email universities requesting information on grants and research dating back six years as part of the state’s Department of Governmental Efficiency (DOGE) cost-cutting measures.

The governor’s letter states that the requests are part of the state’s plan to “identify, review, and report on unnecessary spending, programs, courses, staff, and any other inefficiencies” within Florida’s higher education system.

In an unprecedented move, Gov. DeSantis has asked that colleges and university faculty and staff requesting information submit it to the Florida DOGE initiative. So, they want notes and anything they can use to cut funding to Florida’s colleges and universities.

DeSantis said Florida’s DOGE will target wasteful spending in colleges and universities, as well as eliminate what it deems unnecessary courses that do not improve students’ future employment prospects. These could include courses in the humanities, social sciences, or arts, which may not have direct career applications but are crucial for a well-rounded education and critical thinking skills.

While that sounds like an interesting approach to solving a problem, it is just not the reality of DeSantis’s plan. He really wants to find out what professors, deans, and universities are promoting what he calls the ‘woke’ agenda.

He previously banned public colleges from using state funds or taxpayer money to promote diversity, equity, and inclusion (DEI) initiatives. This could lead to a less inclusive and diverse educational environment, where important social issues are not adequately addressed.