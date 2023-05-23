‘A Fear-Mongering Publicity Stunt’: Geraldo Rivera Slams NAACP’s Florida Travel Warning

Harold Hutchison

Fox News host Geraldo Rivera ripped the National Association for the Advancement of Colored People (NAACP) over its Florida travel advisory Monday, calling it “a fear-mongering publicity stunt.”

“I think the NAACP is one of the most venerated and respected civil organizations that have been around in my long lifetime. They fought the good fight for civil rights, but this is not about that,” Rivera told Fox News host Martha MacCallum. “This is a travel advisory. This is a warning to tourists to stay out of Florida and I think in that regard, it really is a fear-mongering publicity stunt and I find it very much to be in bad taste.”

The NAACP issued a travel warning targeting Florida Saturday, citing DeSantis’ opposition to an Advanced Placement course that reportedly contained elements of Critical Race Theory and so-called “queer theory.” The College Board announced an update to the course following Florida’s Jan. 12 rejection of the initial framework.

WATCH:

DeSantis signed parental rights legislation in March 2022 over the objections of Disney, prompting a political feud. The Florida governor also signed legislation that prohibited colleges from spending taxpayer funds on diversity, equity and inclusion (DEI) programs and prohibited colleges from requiring applicants to submit diversity statements.

Critical Race Theory holds that America is fundamentally racist, teaches people to view every social interaction and person in terms of race and seeks to hold groups of people accountable for the actions of their ancestors. DeSantis signed legislation to restrict teaching critical race theory in November, but the legislation.

“This is not about instilling fear in the hearts of black tourists who come to Florida by the millions, who represent a substantial portion, 16% of Florida’s population,” Rivera said. “Many, many million there, black people and middle-class black people and people of perfectly satisfied to live in the state and now here comes a tourist advisory, a travel advisory, stay out of Florida? It is ridiculous.”

“Compare a real travel advisory: LULAC, The Latin American – the League of United Latin American Citizens issued a travel advisory recently because Florida said it was not going to recognize the 19 states that give migrants licenses even if they’re undocumented, even if they’re illegal,” Rivera said. “So if you tell people without licenses they’re going to get busted by cops, that’s one thing.”

