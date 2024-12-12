A cold night in the Bay Area may bring some record low temperatures.

A cold will pass through the Bay area on Wednesday and into Thursday, bringing a series of showers and thunderstorms, followed by colder weather. The front expected to arrive on Wednesday with a broken line of showers and thunderstorms.

A few showers are possible in the early morning; however, the main downpours will reach the Nature Coast after 9 or 10 a.m. This line of precipitation will gradually move from the Nature Coast southward throughout the day. The rain will clear from the Sarasota and Highlands County regions after 4 p.m.

Temperatures only warm into the low 60s Thursday afternoon, despite full sunshine. The chilly breeze will stick around as well.

