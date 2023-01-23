A Beginner’s Guide To Consuming Cannabis Safely

The cannabis industry has continuously grown since the widespread legalization of its recreational and medical use. Many adults become more open to trying it due to its potential benefits like improving mood and overall wellness.

Consuming cannabis for the first time can be intimidating. Along with its legalization is the surge of newly developed products to try with varying effects on the body and mind. Knowing where to start can help give you the confidence to explore and the knowledge to stay safe.

Here’s a quick beginner’s guide to consuming cannabis safely.

Know Your Options

Years ago, consuming cannabis was limited to smoking products and edibles. However, the industry’s growth has led to innovative ways to enjoy it. When you go to your nearest dispensary, experts can give you a quick tour of various products in the following categories:

Dabbing: Dabbing is one of the latest trends in cannabis consumption. It involves using a dab rig, a tool for vaporizing dab waxes or concentrates. This method is common among long-term consumers looking for a faster way to get high. Beginners should take precautions due to the dabs' potency. Finding comprehensive educational info on dabbing is essential for safety.

Smoking: Smoking cannabis through a bong or pipe or by rolling a blunt is the traditional way to consume it. However, non-smokers might feel uncomfortable with this method. One may also experience coughing due to irritation, but it usually goes away within a few minutes. Although smoking cannabis in moderation is safe, the smoke from combustion still poses risks to lung health.

Edibles: Taking edibles is one of the easiest ways to consume cannabis. The most popular products are gummies, perfect for a sweet tooth. You may also opt for tinctures to infuse cannabis into your favorite snacks, desserts, or drinks. Unlike dabbing or smoking, it may take around 15 to 30 minutes before it takes effect.

Topicals: Topicals are popular in the cannabis wellness industry. If you're planning to use cannabis for body pain, applying oils and balms may help. Unlike dabs, smokes, and edibles, topical cannabis products can't cause psychoactive effects.

It’s best to visit the nearest dispensary to learn more about specific cannabis products for various consumption methods. You may also visit online shops and look for recommendations.

Understand Its Effects

Cannabis has cannabinoids or compounds that interact with the human body’s endocannabinoid system. Each cannabinoid has a specific effect on one’s body and mind. The two most prevalent cannabinoids are THC or tetrahydrocannabinol and CBD or cannabidiol.

THC is a psychoactive compound. It may alter one’s perception of time, causing things to slow down. It may also make one feel relaxed or euphoric and increase one’s appetite. However, high doses can also cause heightened senses leading to paranoia, especially when consumed in a stressful setting.

CBD is a non-intoxicating compound known as a remedy for anxiety and pain relief. Unlike THC, it doesn’t make one feel high. It’s perfect for those who want to experience the relaxing effect of cannabis without the risk of paranoia.

Set Your Goals

Consuming cannabis with specific goals can help you set boundaries. It helps you stay at a safe dose, reducing the risk of dependence. While taking cannabis has wellness benefits, anything too much can also bring harm.

Setting your goal for consuming cannabis helps you become a responsible user. For instance, you may take cannabis to help you relax and sleep. You may also consume cannabis to help boost your appetite and gain a healthy weight. On the other hand, you may use cannabis for various recreational purposes that serve your overall wellness. These goals help set boundaries on how much to consume.

Choose A Cozy Setting

The setting plays a significant role in cannabis’ effects on your mind. A stressful environment may trigger anxiety instead of toning it down. Since heightened senses can make you more vulnerable to external stimuli, consuming cannabis in such a setting may lead to more stress.

As a beginner, choosing a cozy setting can help you maximize the experience. Consuming cannabis in the comfort of your home helps blur out external noises and keeps you relaxed. It’s also best to set the most convenient schedule to avoid getting in the way of your daily tasks, especially if you’re working full-time.

Start Low And Slow

Starting at low doses is the best way to consume cannabis as a beginner. Since each body reacts differently, gauging its effects based on a specific dosage is crucial. The primary key to trying cannabis for the first time is to start low and slow.

As your body gets comfortable with cannabis, you may increase the dose and observe its effects. If you’re happy with the sensations and benefits, you may stick to that specific dose for regular use. This way, you’re consuming cannabis safely and responsibly. Although overdosing is almost impossible, it’s still best to stay moderate.

Conclusion

Finding the cannabis product, strain, and method that perfectly suits you can be a long journey as a beginner. All the same, prioritizing your safety is imperative to make the most out of every experience.