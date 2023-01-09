9 Essential Gear And Equipment Every Fishing Beginner Should Own

Fishing is a unique and satisfying way to spend time with family and friends. You can use this as your chance to get away from your busy schedule and create good memories. But, your fun can only be as good as how prepared you are for the fishing journey.

Fishing requires equipment; you can find most of them in both physical and online stores. One of the tools you may need is a scale, like the one from neptonics.com, to help you document and keep track of your catches! Other than that, the following are some of the essential pieces of equipment you should own as a beginner

1. Rod and Reel

Fishing rods differ in size, shape, and purpose. They can be made of graphite or other composite materials. As a beginner, you should start with a medium-strength rod that allows you to get different fish types. It should also have enough responsiveness so that you can feel when a fish bites and you can quickly reel it in. Get a rod and reel fishing combo so that they match each other. If you decide to get the reel separately, get a spinning one, which is very versatile. You can use it to fish from a pier, shore, or boat.

. 2. Fishing Line

Fishing lines have different diameters and materials. As a beginner, keep your line simple by getting a monofilament. You can easily tie the knots for its hooks. Also, don’t forget to carry an extra line, as it tends to tangle and break.

3. Lures

Lures are artificial baits that imitate struggling fish underwater, attracting predators to attack. The size and style of the lure should depend on where and how you intend to catch the fish. If you have a spinning reel and rod combo, get spinning lures.

One advantage of using lures is that they’re not smelly, unlike the usual baits.

4. Fishing Pliers

Removing hooks from your catch can be quite hard. You need the pliers to pull out the hooks cleanly. Invest in pliers that can cut through every type of line you’ll use, whether a copolymer or a monofilament braided onto a fluorocarbon. Pliers with a six- to seven-inch needle nose will get the job done, but you need an 8″ for toothy fish varieties.

5. Hooks

It’d be best if you had fish hooks before you set out. You can either pick a single, double, or treble hook. A single hook is the best choice for a beginner. Avoid snelled hooks that have a leader pre-tied to them. Finally, go for sharp and durable hooks

6. Bobbers

Bobbers are essential fishing equipment that helps you keep the bait on the surface while fishing on the edge of a lake. It sinks when the fish bites, which cues you to reel it in. As a beginner, you should get this to enhance your rod’s and reel’s feel.

7. Cooler

As you keep fishing, you need to keep your catch fresh. A cooler allows you to get as many fillets as possible without worrying about spoiling. Also, they help you avoid overfishing; once it’s full, you can call it a day. A high-quality cooler ensures your freezer is full all year round.

8. Filleting Knife

Although you can clean your fish with any kitchen knife, none beats the efficiency and accuracy of a filleting knife. It’s extremely sharp and allows you to quickly and safely remove your catch’s entrails, skin, bones, and fins. Furthermore, so little of the fish goes to waste compared to when you’re using your everyday kitchen knife

9. Hat and Sunglasses

The sun can be relentless during fishing, and you must protect your eyes and skin. Get a wide-brim hat to cover both your head and face. The sun’s glare off the water is nasty, and you should get UV-polarized glasses to help you see beneath the water’s surface. Also, consider applying sunscreen to protect your skin from harmful UV rays.

Conclusion

Fishing is good for the soul and allows you to get fresh outdoor air. It lets you unplug from your daily work tasks and, as a result, reduces stress. As a beginner, you need to have all the necessary gear to ensure a satisfactory fishing experience. However, shopping for them can be overwhelming, especially if you need help figuring out what to get. However, the list above enumerates the essentials you’ll need to bag your first catch; later, you can buy more equipment as your skills advance.

