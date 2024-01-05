5 “Florida Things” Seen In GTA 6 Trailer

The Grand Theft Auto Series is finally getting a new release. The developers have been hard at work and have pumped out a trailer. Fans have been waiting for a new GTA release for years and finally got it.

When you look at the trailer, you’ll see bits of previous games in locations. Vice City is part of it, which means that the Sunshine State will play a role in the title. In other words, developers will take influence from Florida when building the map and locations in the game.

Lucky for them, there are plenty of exciting things to see and do in the state. Rockstar will mix the real with the fictional world and create a masterpiece. Looking at the trailer, it’s evident that some fictional characters are based on real ones.

It’s also possible that Vice City might feature one of the many famous characters from the same game; either way, several locations and people in the game hail from Florida. Players might be able to visit them and interact with them.

The Florida Joker

The trailer for the new GTA game shows a perp with a tattooed face and purple hair. Players aren’t given any additional clues, but it’s clear that he’s been sentenced for doing something wrong. A confident man in real life called the Florida Joker claims Rockstar based this character on him.

The studio hasn’t confirmed or denied his statement. He’s issued a couple of videos stating that they need to talk, and he needs to be adequately compensated for that character. Either way, we’ll see a man with a tattooed face that just might be him.

Everglades National Park

The Everglades National Park is a marvel in the state of Florida. It comes with lovely views and some forests brimming with pine and cypress trees. The wildlife features barred owls, gray foxes, black bears, and some panthers.

The best part about the park is that it will be a location in the game. You might have to do a specific mission there. Alternatively, it might hide some rare weapon or upgrade. Everglades National Park might also be an area to explore for fun, where you might do exciting activities.

Fictional Casinos

Fictional casinos have been staples of GTA games. Since Vice City is part of the game, we might expect some of them back. In GTA V, players had the Diamond Casino and Resort. It was a functional casino where players could go and play poker, blackjack, roulette, and even slots. The casino also has its missions.

The Vinewood is another player favorite. Like the previous casinos, it has its set of games and adds another dose of entertainment to the world of GTA. We might see some casinos there since we’re getting an updated version of Vice City.

Florida has a couple of physical casinos that could inspire the casinos in Vice City. Even online casinos in Florida could boost some casino websites in the game. GTA 6 is set in modern times, so they might make it a mobile casino where players can get out their character’s phone and play some games.

The money they earn could be available in-game, which players can use to buy better gear for their characters. Alternatively, they can sit on a computer or a laptop to engage in some casino games. Either way, we’ll see a casino or two in the game.

Wynwood Art District

Another real-life location present in the game is the Wynwood Art District in Miami. Aside from the galleries and museums showing all sorts of collections, players will enjoy the vibrant street art. There are many things to do in the actual district, so players might be given some activities in this area.

The fictional district might have them perform a heist in one of the galleries. Alternatively, they might contribute to the street art with their piece. Anything is possible in a GTA game. Either way, the art district will add flavor to the game.

North Miami Beach

Regarding sunny towns, North Miami Beach is on the list and is one of the most prominent locations in Florida. As a popular spot, it has been confirmed that it’s another spot players can visit in GTA 6. The town will have many attractions featured due to the many attractions in the actual city.

Players might be compelled to complete some side missions, have a drink, bring a date, or engage in other fun activities. So far, fans know a couple of things, and matters are up for speculation. All we need to do now is wait for the game to come out.

FAQ

1. What locations are available in the game?

GTA 6 will feature Vice Dale County, the Everglades, Leonard County, and some small scattered towns.

2. When will GTA 6 be released?

The game will come out sometime in 2025.

3. Who are the characters in the game?

Players can switch between two characters, Jason and Lucia.

To Wrap Up

GTA 6 is one of the most anticipated games. Fans have long been waiting for this title and recently got a trailer. Some natural and fictional Florida locations and characters will make it in the game. Florida fans will be happy to know they can do all sorts of things in these locations. What’s certain is that the sixth title will be a wild game.