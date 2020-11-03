2020 Vote: Live video coverage starts at 4 p.m. here on News Talk Florida.

After one of the strangest campaigns in history in a year of the COVID 19 pandemic, the votes will be counted starting tonight. We will not know in the next 24 hours if President Donald Trump will get four more years in office or if former Vice President Joe Biden will be 46th Commander in Chief.



All the major cable news outlets, including CNN, MSNBC, and Fox News, will be doing 24/7 coverage starting on Tuesday, November 3 and going into the early morning of Wednesday, November 4.

Also, all of the major broadcast networks like ABC, NBC, and CBS are set to go full force covering the results. The network’s coverage will feature plenty of details and analysis.

