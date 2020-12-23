2020 Bryce shares some of his greatest hits of this year.

BRYCE ON BRYCE

– My most popular columns and audio segments this year.

This is my last column for the year as I prepare to enjoy the holidays and rest up for 2021. As has become customary, I’m using this opportunity to review my top essays from the past year.

As you know, I write on a variety of subjects, such as management, systems, technology, social issues, politics, and observations of our changing world. Sometimes my work is instructional and informative, other times it is controversial or humorous. I certainly hope it isn’t boring. By the number of subscribers I have, their comments, and the hits I have on my web sites, I do not believe this is the case.

This has been a fiery political year and, as such, my political columns did very well. Nonetheless, what follows is based on my “hits” on my web pages.

My top columns for the year were:

1. IN PRAISE OF THE BBQ PIT BOYS – By far, this was the favorite of my readers and I was pleased to see it win, even though I was bit surprised by its popularity. I think it was the subject matter that made it a success, slow cooking, or perhaps the “The BBQ Pit Boys” show itself is so popular, I rode on their coattails. Either way, I was glad to see people enjoy this essay on the enjoyment of BBQ.

2. WHAT HAPPENS IF TRUMP LOSES? – This was my most popular political piece, which people are still reading five months after I released it.

3. AS FLORIDA GOES, SO GOES THE COUNTRY – This was my last column before the 2020 election. In it, I accurately predicted Florida would go to President Trump. I had thought Florida would set the tone for the swing states, and I may still be right, providing we ever find out about the fraudulent voting.

4. WHO IS REALLY DIVIDING THE COUNTRY? – This was also published shortly before the election. In this one, I contended America hate was not generated from President Trump, as the news media claims, but by the far left instead.

5. BEWARE OF THE LINCOLN PROJECT – Another political essay which described a group of former “Republicans” bent on seeing President Trump removed from office. These were actually Democrats in disguise.

6. THE AFTEREFFECTS OF THE 2020 ELECTION – Some predictions of what to expect following the 2020 elections.

7. THE LOSS OF A SPOUSE – reflections on the pain of losing a spouse, something I experienced not long ago.

8. I WILL NOT FORGET – written in July, this represented a listing of the accomplishments of the president, as well as the roadblocks thrown up by the Democrats. Something I realized afterwards is that Americans have a short attention span.

9. ARE WE BETTER OFF UNDER TRUMPONOMICS? – As evidenced by a Gallup Poll in February, the answer is “Yes.”

10. THE POLITICAL CONSEQUENCES OF GEORGE FLOYD – This represented the kickoff to the “Summer of Hate.”

HONORABLE MENTION

AN OPEN LETTER TO GOP CANDIDATES

CAPITALISM VERSUS SOCIALISM: DO YOU KNOW THE DIFFERENCE?

JOE BIDEN’S DILEMMA

10 TIPS FOR CONFRONTING THE NEWS MEDIA

WHERE DOES THE GOP GO FROM HERE?

I also provide an audio version of most of my columns for those people on the go, courtesy of YouTube. I would like to believe people listen to me at the gym or beach, but more realistically, people tend to tune in while they are traveling or at work. Interestingly, the popularity of my audio segments is not the same as my written columns.

AUDIO SEGMENTS ON YOUTUBE

1. WHAT HAPPENS IF TRUMP LOSES? – Like the printed version, this was my top political piece.

2. BEWARE OF THE LINCOLN PROJECT – Also a favorite, just like the printed version.

3. THE AFTEREFFECTS OF THE 2020 ELECTION – This is still taking hits.

4. AS FLORIDA GOES, SO GOES THE COUNTRY – a lot of people tuned in to hear my prediction.

5. UNITY? DON’T MAKE ME LAUGH – Something former VP Joe Biden claims he wants, but people know better.

6. IN PRAISE OF THE BBQ PIT BOYS – This segment did well, but nothing like the printed version.

7. WHO IS REALLY DIVIDING THE COUNTRY? – An important piece which did well.

8. I WILL NOT FORGET! – both the printed and audio versions took the #8 spot.

9. THE AFTEREFFECTS OF THE 2020 ELECTION – listing predictions pursuant to the election.

10. THE SUMMER OF HATE – Interestingly, the audio version did better than the printed counterpart.

HONORABLE MENTION

DEMOCRACY VERSUS REPUBLIC: DO YOU KNOW THE DIFFERENCE?

HOW IS THE FIGHT FOR FLORIDA SHAPING UP?

THE SHOW MUST GO ON

WHERE DOES THE HATE COME FROM?

THE IMPEACHMENT CHARADE IS FINALLY OVER

I will be on sabbatical for awhile until I am ready to get back in the saddle. Merry Christmas.

Keep the Faith!

