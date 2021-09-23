Rep. Ardian Zika and Rep. Chuck Brannan filed HB 79 – Insurance Coverage for Hearing Aids for Children

One of the most interesting and most important bills offered in the Florida legislature to help kids get hearing aids was introduced by Rep. Ardian Zika ( R ), HD 37 is the Vice Chairman of the House Ways & Means Committee and alternating Chairman of the Joint Legislative Auditing Committee and Rep. Chuck Brannan ( R ), HD 10 is the Chairman of the House Criminal Justice & Public Safety Subcommittee.

The duo commented to News Talk Florida about why they crafted this bill at this time

Representative Chuck Brannan quote, “Having a deaf child with Cochlear Implants myself, I have an understanding of deaf and hard of hearing issues in children. This bill strives to extend coverage only for pediatric hearing aids for children of hard working families who already pay for insurance.

Representative Ardian Zika quote, “This is an important piece of legislation that will require health insurance providers to extend coverage for hearing aids for children. I will continue fighting for Florida families. I’m excited to work on this important legislation during the upcoming legislative session. “

House Bill 79 link https://myfloridahouse.gov/Sections/Bills/billsdetail.aspx?BillId=73087

Insurance Coverage for Hearing Aids for Children: Requires certain individual health insurance policies & health maintenance contracts to provide coverage for hearing aids for children 21 years of age or younger; specifies health care providers who may prescribe, fit, & dispense hearing aids; specifies minimum coverage limit within certain timeframe; provides exception; provides that insureds & subscribers are responsible for certain costs that exceed policy limit.

Effective Date: January 1, 2023

Last Event: Now in Finance & Facilities Subcommittee on Wednesday, September 22, 2021 3:24 PM